Ho Chi Minh City targets digital transformation for 100,000 SMEs by 2030

Businesses exchange information and cooperate with international customers at Agri & Biotech Vietnam 2026. Photo: Xuan Anh/VNA

Ho Chi Minh City aims to support between 150,000 and 200,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with at least 100,000 adopting digital technology platforms and digital transformation solutions under its 2026–2030 SME Digital Transformation Project unveiled on June 30.



The project, jointly launched by the municipal Department of Science and Technology and the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association (HCA), will be implemented based on the Digital Business Index (DBI), with 200 outstanding enterprises selected as pilot models for wider replication.



To lay the foundation for digital transformation, the city will continue investing in digital infrastructure, expand 5G coverage across industrial parks, export processing zones and high-tech parks, and facilitate businesses' access to laboratories, testing and calibration centres, open data and science and technology resources.



At the same time, the city will simplify policies on financial support, consultancy services and the deployment of digital solutions to help enterprises access digital transformation resources more easily. It also plans to establish a network of at least 500 experts and consultancy organisations specialising in digital transformation, while organising training programmes on digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and green transformation aligned with environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.



Nguyen Huu Yen, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology, said digital transformation is meaningful only when it generates higher productivity, revenue and added value for businesses.



He stressed that alongside government support policies, close cooperation from technology firms, research institutes, universities and, above all, the proactive innovation efforts of enterprises themselves is essential.



The department, he said, will work closely with relevant organisations to effectively implement the programme, helping create new momentum for the city's digital economy.



According to the HCA, in first days of the programme's launch, 25 enterprises had registered to join the Digital Solutions Alliance Network supporting SMEs. The proposed solutions mainly focus on e-commerce, omnichannel sales, customer relationship management (CRM) and information security, reflecting businesses' growing demand for digital technologies to optimise operations, improve management efficiency and strengthen competitiveness.



Vu Anh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the HCA, said successful digital transformation requires a comprehensive support ecosystem, including enabling policies, technology resources, expert consultancy, and financial and legal assistance.



In the coming period, the HCA will coordinate with the Department of Science and Technology to develop a team of digital transformation consultants and strengthen connections with technology corporations and expert networks to provide suitable digital solutions for enterprises, he added.



At the event, the department officially launched the Ho Chi Minh City Advisory Board for Promoting Digital Transformation among SMEs. The board will serve as a focal point linking state management agencies, experts and technology enterprises to implement digital transformation support policies, develop digital infrastructure and the innovation ecosystem, while providing consultancy, workforce training and digital capacity building for the business community.



Within the framework of the event, technology firms also showcased a wide range of digital solutions for business management, production and commercial activities, aimed at optimising operations, reducing costs and enhancing competitiveness during the digital transformation process./.