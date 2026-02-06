Ho Chi Minh City showcases economic, cultural potential at Spring Fair 2026

Visitors at the first Spring Fair 2026. Photo: VNA

Ho Chi Minh City has been selected as the “featured locality” at the first Spring Fair 2026 being held in Hanoi from February 2 - 13, enabling it to present a comprehensive picture of local socio-economic achievements, innovation, culture, tourism and people, and to introduce its vision of building a smart, sustainable and internationally integrated metropolis.



Covering nearly 3,400 square metres, Ho Chi Minh City's exhibition area has brought together almost 80 representative enterprises and key economic organisations, displaying more than 300 products, solutions and services distinctive to the city. The exhibition highlights the city's vitality and potential as a dynamic and innovative economic hub committed to sustainable growth.



The exhibition journey begins with a general introduction to the city’s achievements in socio-economic development, featuring major macroeconomic indicators and recent milestones in transport and urban infrastructure. Next comes a showcase of achievements in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, featuring AI products, the digital administration ecosystem, and other high-tech solutions. A standout highlight is the advanced drone ecosystem at Saigon Hi-Tech Park, home to leading companies like Gremsy, Saolatek, HDFPV, and Sycore.



Another section introduces the sci-tech city model developed by Becamex, a modern-scale model displayed alongside green energy solutions and data centre concepts, reflecting a vision for a sustainable industrial-urban ecosystem.



Ho Chi Minh City’s manufacturing capacity is also prominently featured through displays of key industrial products from major businesses, including Satra, Saigon Co-op, Robot, Dien Quang, Vissan, Duy Tan Plastics, Secoin and OPC Pharmaceutical.



Its integration of modern agriculture with traditional values, meanwhile, is reflected in an area showcasing high-tech agricultural products, OCOP (One Commune, One Product) items and traditional craft village products.



Ho Chi Minh City's exhibition space also features a series of artistic activities, ranging from fashion shows of traditional costumes and folk singing performances to demonstrations of traditional craft-making.



Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the southern economic hub has set a target of achieving GRDP growth of over 10% in 2026. The ongoing Spring Fair is a key trade and tourism promotion event, providing an opportunity for it to stimulate consumption and strengthen links between production, distribution and markets. It also helps reaffirm Ho Chi Minh City’s role as the country’s economic locomotive while promoting its image of a dynamic, innovative and globally integrated urban area./.