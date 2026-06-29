Ho Chi Minh City rolls out digital fishing logs in renewed push against IUU fishing

Fishing boas of Vietnam. Authorities are intensifying the fight against IUU fishing. Photo: VNA

The move comes as Vietnam is working hard to secure the removal of the European Commission's (EC) "yellow-card" warning regarding IUU fishing in 2026.

As of June 2026, the city has 2,823 fishing vessels measuring 12 metres or longer that are required to install the electronic logbook application.

Under the rollout plan, the 234 vessels of 24 metres or more must complete installation before July 1, followed by the 1,963 vehicles between 15 and under 24 metres by September 1, and the 626 others between 12 and under 15 metres by January 1 next year. All the vessels will be required to use the system throughout their fishing trips.

The municipal Border Guard Command and fishing port authorities have been tasked with monitoring all vessel movements through an electronic seafood origin tracing system.

Authorities will also tighten enforcement against vessels that lose vessel monitoring system (VMS) connectivity for more than six hours without reporting their position or without returning to port in more than 10 days. Those that fail to meet operational requirements will remain under close supervision, be equipped with positioning devices and be prohibited from heading to the sea.

The municipal People's Committee has instructed relevant agencies to verify and synchronise fishing vessel records across the National Fisheries Database, the VMS and the national residents database VNeID to improve data accuracy.

Law enforcement agencies will step up patrols along the coast, river mouths and estuaries to crack down on "three-no" fishing vessels – those operating without registration, inspection or fishing licences – as well as illegal removal or transport of VMS equipment. Serious violations will be investigated and dealt with in accordance with the law.

Reaffirming its determination to have the EC's "yellow card" lifted in 2026, the municipal administration pledged to impose tough penalties on vessels that deliberately transfer monitoring devices to other boats or engage in illegal fishing in foreign waters.

The People's Committee also stressed that agency heads will be held accountable for implementing the plan, warning that any organisation or individual whose negligence or delays impede efforts to remove the EC warning will face strict legal action./.