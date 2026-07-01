Ho Chi Minh City marks 50 years of bearing late President's name with flower offering ceremony

A delegation lays flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue on Nguyen Hue Street. Photo: Thanh Vu/VNA

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh officially being renamed Ho Chi Minh City (July 2, 1976 – 2026), a delegation of leaders of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city on July 1 offered flowers in tribute to the President Ho Chi Minh at the Monument Park dedicated to him on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in Sai Gon ward.



The delegation was led by Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang.



In a solemn atmosphere, delegates respectfully laid flowers and observed a minute of silence in memory of President Ho Chi Minh – the great leader of the Party and the nation, a national liberation hero and a world cultural celebrity. They expressed profound gratitude for his immense contributions to the struggle for national independence, national reunification, and the cause of national construction and development.



The Party organisation, authorities and people of the city pledged to continue promoting the traditions of solidarity, dynamism and creativity; build a clean and strong political system; enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of governance; successfully implement socio-economic development goals; and develop Ho Chi Minh City into a civilised, modern and compassionate metropolis and maintain its role as the country’s leading economic hub.



The flower-offering ceremony also marked the opening of a series of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh officially bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh. The event reflected deep respect and gratitude toward the late leader and reaffirmed the determination of the city’s Party organisation, authorities, armed forces and people to continue building and developing the city that proudly bears his name./.