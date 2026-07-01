Ho Chi Minh City launches eight key projects worth 9.6 bln USD

The plot of land connected to downtown Ho Chi Minh City via Khanh Hoi Bridge. Photo: Hong Dat/VNA

Ho Chi Minh City on July 1 simultaneously broke ground on eight major infrastructure projects worth more than 253 trillion VND (9.6 billion USD) to mark the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially being named after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976–2026).



The projects are the Nha Rong Wharf–Khanh Hoi Cultural Park and Bach Dang Riverside Green Space; the Ho Tram–Long Thanh International Airport Urban Expressway; the Can Gio–Vung Tau Sea-Crossing Route; the Cai Mep Ha General and Container Port (Phase 1); the Binh Tien Bridge and Road project, the Ho Chi Minh City–Moc Bai Expressway (Phase 1), the interchange of the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway and Rung Sac Road; and the interchange of the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway and National Highway 50.



Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh described the event as more than the start of major construction works.



It is a pledge in action, demonstrating the city's determination to enter a new stage of development and meet the expectations of the nation, he said.



According to Dinh, the projects will improve regional connectivity, expand urban development space and strengthen the city's competitiveness.



Among them, the Nha Rong Wharf–Khanh Hoi Cultural Park and Bach Dang Riverside Green Space project holds particular historical significance. Covering more than 73 hectares, the site is where President Ho Chi Minh departed in 1911 to seek a path for national salvation.



The area is expected to become a major cultural, historical and tourism destination while improving traffic along the Saigon River.



Dinh urged relevant agencies to accelerate administrative procedures, site clearance and construction material supplies, while calling on investors and contractors to apply modern technologies, ensure construction quality and safety, and prevent losses throughout project implementation.



Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of Sun Group, said developing the Nha Rong Wharf–Khanh Hoi project is both an honour and a historic responsibility.



He said the company aims to preserve and promote the area's heritage rather than replace it with new landmarks.



Meanwhile, Vingroup Deputy General Director Tran Van Anh, representing the consortium that is developing the Can Gio–Vung Tau Sea-Crossing Route, said the company would mobilise its financial, technological and human resources for the project.



She said the route would significantly shorten travel time between Can Gio and Vung Tau, promoting trade, tourism and the region's marine economy.



According to the municipal People's Committee, the projects are financed through a combination of public investment, public-private partnerships (PPP) and private capital, reflecting the Government's policy of promoting private sector development.



The city expects the projects to unlock new development opportunities following its expanded administrative boundaries, strengthen regional connectivity, boost the marine economy, logistics, tourism and services, and reinforce Ho Chi Minh City's role as Vietnam's leading economic centre./.