Ho Chi Minh City: Investment licences granted within 15 days under special mechanism

Illustrative image. Photo: VNA

Ho Chi Minh City will issue investment registration certificates within just 15 working days under a newly introduced special mechanism, in a move aimed at accelerating administrative procedures and improving the investment climate.



The Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) announced on April 10 that the fast-track process will apply once complete and valid dossiers are submitted. The mechanism is implemented in line with Government Decree No. 96/2026/ND-CP, which took effect on March 31 and provides detailed guidance for the implementation of several provisions of the Law on Investment.



According to Deputy Head of HEPZA Le Van Thinh, the new policy comes as the city intensifies administrative reform, digital transformation, and efforts to enhance competitiveness in attracting investment into its export processing and industrial zones.



Under the regulation, investors are required to prepare a full set of documents in accordance with Article 47 of the decree and submit a single application dossier. This includes a request for project implementation with commitments to comply with regulations on construction, environmental protection, technology transfer, and fire prevention and fighting.



Notably, the dossier must also include a project proposal featuring an environmental impact assessment and mitigation measures, replacing the previously required preliminary environmental assessment step.



Following the issuance of the investment certificate, investors are responsible for implementing projects in line with registered commitments and relevant legal provisions. Environmental procedures must be carried out in accordance with Article 49 of the decree. At least 30 days before construction begins, investors are required to notify local construction management authorities and HEPZA, along with the necessary documentation.



HEPZA will oversee, inspect, and evaluate projects throughout their implementation, promptly informing investors of any arising issues and coordinating with relevant authorities to address bottlenecks, ensuring both progress and efficiency.



Thinh stressed that the special investment mechanism is designed to significantly shorten processing time and facilitate early project deployment, rather than introduce additional barriers. It requires a shift in administrative mindset across investment licensing, construction planning, and environmental and labour management.



The agency is also promoting the application of information technology and artificial intelligence in post-licensing inspection and supervision, aiming to detect issues early and support businesses in complying with regulations throughout the project lifecycle./.