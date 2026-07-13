Ho Chi Minh City hospital performs record-fast heart transplant, saving young patient

Doctors at Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy perform the heart transplant. Photo: VNA



Notably, the surgery was completed in just 65 minutes, the shortest operation time among all heart transplants carried out at the hospital.



Prof. Dr. Nguyen Hoang Dinh, Vice Director of the hospital, said that the facility was informed on July 10 of a potential organ donation at Viet Duc University Hospital in Hanoi.



The donor was a 41-year-old man who had suffered a severe workplace accident and was admitted to the hospital with critical brain injuries. Despite doctors' best efforts, he was declared brain dead in accordance with medical regulations and procedures. His family agreed to donate his organs and tissues, giving critically ill patients a chance to live.



Following a review of the national transplant waiting list and medical eligibility criteria, the Vietnam National Coordinating Centre for Human Organ Transplantation identified a patient at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy as a suitable recipient for the donated heart.



The recipient had been diagnosed with non-ischaemic dilated cardiomyopathy and progressive heart failure. Since late 2025, he had been repeatedly hospitalised due to shortness of breath, swelling in both legs and episodes of decompensated heart failure. At one point, his left ventricular ejection fraction had fallen to just 11%. Despite receiving optimal medical treatment and implantation of a cardioverter-defibrillator, his condition continued to deteriorate.



Prof. Dinh said the long distance between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City resulted in a prolonged cold ischaemia time, leaving only a limited window for the delicate surgical connections in the operating room.



"Every step had to be carefully calculated to minimise time while ensuring absolute precision and safety. Thorough preparation, experience gained from previous transplants and seamless teamwork enabled the surgical team to quickly complete the procedure," he said.



About 60 minutes after the transplanted heart resumed beating, ultrasound examinations showed strong cardiac contractions and good initial heart function.



The patient is continuing to receive intensive postoperative care and monitoring. Doctors expect a smooth recovery, allowing him to regain his health and begin a new chapter in life.



According to Dinh, the success of the operation once again demonstrates the effective coordination among the Vietnam National Coordinating Centre for Human Organ Transplantation, Viet Duc University Hospital and Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy in organ allocation, retrieval and transplantation./.