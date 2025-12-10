Ho Chi Minh anthology launched in Uruguay

The cover of the Ho Chi Minh anthology introduced by the Communist Party of Uruguay (PCU) (Photo: VNA)



The Communist Party of Uruguay (PCU) held a ceremony on December 9 by to introduce an anthology of President Ho Chi Minh, honouring his ideological legacy and the longstanding friendship between the peoples of Vietnam and Uruguay.

PCU Central Committee member Juan Bernassa, Secretary of the PCU's Communist Youth Union (UJC) Natalia Diaz, and numerous PCU members attended the event.

The PCU noted that President Ho Chi Minh helped shape major historical developments of the 20th century through his intellect, courage, and efforts to promote the solidarity of global liberation movements.

The nearly-260-page publication gathers his writings over nearly five decades of revolutionary activity, reflecting thoughts on national independence, the building of revolutionary forces, international solidarity, and the formation of new society.

The PCU affirmed that these works retain their relevance amid current global challenges as they reflect his modesty, bravery, and profound respect for the people – the core factors that constitutes a genuine revolutionary. In the current global context, the publication is a tribute to the prominent leader and also conveys a message of hope for stronger bonds between the two countries' peoples.

PCU Central Committee member Juan Bernassa described Ho Chi Minh's legacy as a beacon for the forces fighting for social justice.

Meanwhile, UJC Secretary Natalia Diaz highlighted Ho Chi Minh’s special links with Uruguay, including his visit to Montevideo in 1920 when working aboard an overseas vessel. Many of his works, along with writings by late Party General Secretary Le Duan and General Vo Nguyen Giap, were used as secret study materials during Uruguay’s dictatorship period (1973–1984), inspiring generations of young communists.

The anthology’s final section features rare archival photos taken by reporters of the PCU's El Popular daily illustrating Uruguay – Vietnam solidarity in the 1960s, including marches protesting the US war in Vietnam and the “Vietnam Night” solidarity event in Montevideo on March 26, 1968. It also reprints the PCU Central Committee’s September 5, 1969 tribute to President Ho Chi Minh following his passing.

According to the PCU, the release of 500 copies of the anthology aims to honour the distinguished leader and reflects the warm solidarity between the peoples of Uruguay and Vietnam.

The ceremony took place as the PCU prepares for its 33rd National Congress from December 12 to 14 which, the PCU said, aims to strengthen unity, promote peace, condemn imperialism, support the Palestinian people, and enhance the role of left-wing forces in a volatile world./.