Head of Government delegation for int'l economic trade negotiations appointed

Tan takes over from Tran Quoc Khanh who retired on June 1, 2023.

The delegation is the agency that assists the Prime Minister in conducting international economic and trade negotiations and announces Vietnam's implementation of international economic and trade commitments.

It has such main tasks as protecting and enhancing Vietnam's international economic and trade interests in the international arena; assuming the prime responsibility for, and coordinating with relevant ministries and agencies in formulating strategies and plans for negotiations within the framework of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), ASEAN, APEC, ASEM, bilateral/multilateral agreements relating to market opening; negotiating and mobilising countries to recognise Vietnam as a market economy under the assignment and direction of the Minister of Industry and Trade; and monitoring and boosting Vietnam's implementation of international economic and trade commitments. At the same time, the delegation provides information and explains to ministries, sectors, organisations, and businesses who are concerned about Vietnam's official commitments.

The head of the delegation is a Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade appointed by the Prime Minister at the proposal of the Minister of Industry and Trade. The deputy heads and members of the delegation are department-level officials of ministries and agencies directly related to key areas and contents of the negotiations./.