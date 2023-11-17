HCM City’s delegation on working visit to China

Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen held talks with Huang Kunming, Politburo member and Secretary of the Guangdong Party Committee on November 16 as part of the Vietnamese official’s ongoing working visit to China.



During the talks, Huang briefed the guest on socio-economic development of Guangdong whose GDP ranks first in China.



Guangdong is not only a locality with the greatest economic achievements but also a largest province in terms of industry, finance, foreign trade, and population, he said, adding that Guangdong’s economy is robust, serving as the cradle for the strong development of high-tech and advanced manufacturing industries.



In its diplomatic policy, China consistently prioritises its relations with Vietnam, Huang stressed expressing his belief that Guangdong and HCM City will continue to further promote economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, contributing to the China – Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.



For his part, Nen stressed that in the process of building and cultivating the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, the Party Committee, authority and people of HCM City always attach importance to maintaining and developing relationships with Chinese ministries, sectors, and localities, and are willing to collaborate to implement agreements and common perceptions of senior leaders of the two Parties and countries, contributing to the stable, healthy and sustainable development of the Vietnam-China relations as well as bringing practical benefits to the two peoples.



He agreed with the proposal to promote cooperation between Guangdong and localities as well as businesses in Vietnam and HCM City in particular, saying that the results achieved in political, economic, cultural, and educational cooperation between Vietnam and HCM City, and Guangdong have importantly contributed to fostering friendship and improving the effectiveness of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.



He hoped that leaders of Guangdong will continue to implement agreements between senior leaders of the two Parties and States. and further foster exchange and cooperation between units of HCM City and the Chinese locality, especially in trade, education – training, culture, sports and tourism, thus promoting mutual understanding between the two countries’ people.

Earlier the same day, Nen had a meeting with Guo Yonghang, Secretary of the Guangzhou Party Committee, during which the host said on the basis of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Guangzhou always attaches importance to boosting exchange and cooperation with HCM City.



Guo affirmed that he will actively promote more activities to strengthen connection and support each other in the fields of urban railway and infrastructure, cultural research, and tourism.



Nen said after 27 years since HCM City and Guangzhou city established friendly and cooperative relations, there is ample room for the two localities to further their cooperation, Nen said.



He hoped that in the coming time, cooperation in all fields between the two cities will continue to be expanded, especially in experience sharing in leadership, management, and administration of socio-economic development. thus bringing practical benefits to both sides.



HCM City wants to learn from Guangzhou's experience in planning and developing special zones and high-tech zones, transferring science and technology applications, building digital government and smart cities, and contributing to stepping up the bilateral relations between the two countries.



On the occasion, the Management Board of Urban Railway (MAUR), the China Association of Metros (CAMET), and the Guangzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd jointly established common goals through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly support the implementation of strategic research for developing HCM City's urban railway network, which is scheduled to be completed by 2035.



Previously, on November 15 in Shanghai, the HCM City delegation had a working session with representatives of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of Finance and Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau, during which delegates shared experiences on building a financial center model, mechanisms and policies, legal framework and system of legal regulations related to the construction, management and operation of a financial centre.



Right after the working session, the delegation paid a field trip to the Shanghai Suhe MixC World project in Shanghai city, which covers 42,000 square meters of urban green land area; visited the headquarters of Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, and the emergency response and management centre at Hongqiao intersection, which is one of the largest traffic intersections in China and the world./.