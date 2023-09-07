HCM City welcomes nearly 1 million visitors during National Day holiday

Of them, domestic holidaymakers are estimated at 420,000, up 15% from the same period last year and international visitors 37,600 arrivals, up 14.5%. The hotel occupancy rate reached around 80%, a 6.7 percentage point rise from 2022.



Revenues from tourism are estimated at 2.89 trillion VND (120.1 million), up 5.5%.



Tours of national architectural and artistic relics in the city such as the People's Council - People's Committee office buildings were again popular, with 1,614 people signing up for them.



Situated at 86 Le Thanh Ton street in District 1, the buildings were built in 1909 based on designs by French architect Femand Gardès modelled on bell towers in northern France.



The city was also an attractive destination for its exciting cultural and sports activities. There were art shows, fireworks displays, hot air ballooning, and a marathon race run in Thu Duc city.



Entertainment arcades and other attractions such as Suoi Tien and Dam Sen amusement parks and the zoo were crowded with visitors.



Bui Thi To Trinh, deputy general director of Suoi Tien Theme Park, said at least 70,000 people came to the park during the four days.



The park has invested in upgrades to infrastructure, planted more trees and set up a farm that offers hands-on experience and showcases high-tech farming technologies, she added./.