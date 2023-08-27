The headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and People's Committee will open its doors to visitors for tours free of charge on September 1-2, reported the municipal Tourism Department on August 26.



Later, it will have regular openings on the last two weekends of each month, including on September 30 and October 1, October 28-29, November 25-26, and December 30-31.



Each group, consisting of 30 visitors, will tour the headquarters for about 60 minutes.



Those interested could register at https://visithcmc.vn/news/chuong-trinh-tham-quan-di-tich-kien-truc-nghe-thuat-cap-quoc-gia-tru-so-hoi-dong-nhan-dan-uy-ban-nhan-dan-thanh-pho-ho-chi-minh-vao-ngay-01-0292023.



They are advised to arrive at the tour location 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time for security procedures, and bring along ID cards or passports for information verification.



The activity is part of celebrations for the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2), with an aim to create the image of a friendly and open-minded administration, popularise the formation and development of the city, and present the city as an "attractive - safe - vibrant" destination.



Earlier on April 29-30, the headquarters were also open to visitors for the first time, welcoming over 50 delegations with nearly 1,500 domestic and foreign visitors, on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30) and International May Day (May 1)./.