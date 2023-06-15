Happy Vietnam photo 2023 contest calls for submission

The Foreign Service Information Authority under the Ministry of Information and Communications launched a photography and video contest 2023 on June 15 to popularise the country's achievements in socio-economic and cultural development and its human rights protection works through the work of people from all walks of life, both home and abroad.

The contest, themed "Happy Vietnam", also aims to spread human values, empathy and concern of the community for everyone, especially impoverished ones, with the desire of "leaving no one behind”.

Entries will be multi-dimensional images about Vietnam, creating a chance for everyone, wherever they are, to experience a close, sincere and warm life across all regions in the country.

It’s also an opportunity for overseas Vietnamese and international friends to have a better understanding about Vietnam and its culture, people while joining hands to build a happy and prosperous country.

Authors can submit works online at https://happy.vietnam.vn from June 15 to September 15.



Organisers will present more than 26 awards worth over 400 million VND (17,000 USD) for outstanding works./.