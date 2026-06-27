Hanoi's traditional martial arts: From heritage to driver of cultural industries

According to International martial arts master Tran Viet, Deputy Secretary General of the Hanoi Martial Arts Association, traditional martial arts should be developed into a distinctive cultural, tourism, and sports product of Hanoi. Photo: VNA

Traditional Vietnamese martial arts embody centuries of history, discipline, respect for teachers, and community values passed down through generations.

As Hanoi accelerates efforts to develop its cultural industries and strengthen its position as a UNESCO Creative City, experts believe traditional martial arts could become a valuable cultural asset with significant economic potential.



The roots of Hanoi’s martial arts tradition stretch back to the Red River Delta - the cradle of Vietnam’s wet-rice civilisation where village communities relied on martial training to defend their settlements and prepare forces in times of war. When Thang Long, now Hanoi, became Vietnam’s capital, skilled generals and martial arts masters from across the country gathered there, helping create a vibrant centre of martial learning.

Unlike many regions known for a single martial arts school, Hanoi is home to a diverse range of traditions. Historic schools such as Mai Dong, La Khe, Han Bai Duong and Cu Ton have contributed to a distinctive martial arts culture that reflects both local identity and influences from elsewhere that have been adapted to Vietnamese traditions.

The value of these martial arts extends beyond fighting skills. They promote resilience, honour, community spirit and the close bond between masters and students. Even during periods when martial arts activities were restricted, many traditions survived through families, local festivals and private training halls.

Today, hundreds of clubs and martial arts schools operate across Hanoi, attracting tens of thousands of practitioners. Traditional martial arts are also featured at festivals, cultural exchanges and public events throughout the capital.

Experts say martial arts possess many qualities of an unique cultural product: historical depth, visual appeal, storytelling potential and interactive experiences that can attract both domestic and international audiences.

This potential is increasingly evident in tourism. Martial arts performances around Hoan Kiem Lake, at cultural festivals and in traditional training halls have drawn growing interest from visitors.

Through demonstrations of hand-to-hand techniques and traditional weapons, performers bring Vietnam’s history and cultural identity to life.

According to Associate Professor. Dr. and martial arts master Dinh Cong Tuan, acting rector of the Hanoi University of Culture, the capital could develop “Thang Long Martial Arts Culture” programmes that combine performances, historical storytelling, heritage education and festival experiences.

Beyond tourism, traditional martial arts could contribute to a wide range of cultural industries, including film, performing arts, digital media, gaming, publishing and creative content production.

However, challenges remain. Many traditional techniques, rituals and historical records are still passed down orally and risk being lost if not properly documented and digitised. Experts also point to limited cooperation among martial arts schools, a lack of professional business models and insufficient use of digital platforms for promotion.

As Vietnam seeks to transform culture into a driver of sustainable development, Hanoi’s traditional martial arts stand at an important crossroads. With better preservation, innovation, and integration into the creative economy, this centuries-old heritage could become a powerful resource for the capital’s future while continuing to preserve the spirit of Thang Long for generations to come./.