A large crowd views the master plan for the capital city of Hanoi via a model scale using 3D mapping projection technology. Photo: Quoc Khanh/VNA

Under the plan, Hanoi aims to maintain annual gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 11% during 2026–2035 and 2036–2045, before easing to 5% during 2046–2065 and 4.5% during 2066–2085.Beyond 2085, the city envisions becoming a prosperous, harmonious and globally connected metropolis that preserves its thousand-year cultural heritage while serving as a hub for trade, knowledge, and innovation. The plan also calls for the development of a multi-layered urban structure and a modern spatial economy.To that end, Hanoi identifies science, technology, innovation and knowledge-based development as the key drivers.Truong Gia Binh, Chairman of FPT Corporation, said the vision is in line with the call by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam to unlock the nation's development aspirations in the new era, as well as the Government's direction for Hanoi to pioneer modern urban governance.Drawing lessons from global cities such as Tokyo and Seoul, Binh said their success has been built on integrating digital development with cultural heritage.He expressed confidence that Hanoi could become an innovation hub in the Asia-Pacific by 2045 and eventually grow into a "global knowledge pearl."The business community has also pledged support for the city's long-term vision.Na Ki Hong, General Director of Samsung Vietnam, highlighted the plan's focus on developing high-quality human resources through stronger cooperation among government agencies, educational institutions and businesses.Samsung has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hanoi to cooperate on technology talent development and strengthen links with educational institutions.In the coming years, Samsung will continue working closely with Hanoi to implement a wide range of initiatives aimed at strengthening innovation capacity and nurturing talent in line with Politburo Resolution No. 57 on breakthroughs in the development of science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformationand, as well as the city's current development priorities, he stressed.To support Hanoi in achieving its centennial vision, FPT also proposed two key initiatives - investing in digital talent development and expanding digital literacy, while expressing its willingness to collaborate with the city in developing a digital competency framework and training a high-quality workforce.Economists believe the success of the master plan will depend not only on strong policy implementation but also on mobilising sufficient investment for transport infrastructure, new urban areas and other major projects.Dr. Tran Xuan Luong, Deputy Director of the Institute for Real Estate Research and Evaluation under the Vietnam Association of Real Estate Brokers (VARS), said financing from both the public and private sectors, including international investors, will be critical to turning the long-term vision into reality.He noted that while global uncertainty, including geopolitical tensions and economic fluctuations, remains a challenge, advances in construction technology, underground development, smart urban management and Vietnam's continued attractiveness to foreign investment provide favourable conditions for implementation.Nguyen Canh Cuong - a lecturer at the University of Economics and Business under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi - said cities have become the main engines of national competitiveness in today's global economy.He said Hanoi's master plan positions the capital not only as Vietnam's political centre but also as a national hub for innovation, finance, education, technology and cultural industries.The 100-year master plan is a development strategy for Hanoi, he said, emphasising that it is a blueprint for Vietnam's economic growth over the coming decades./.