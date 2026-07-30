Hanoi welcomes over 21 million visitors in first seven months

Foreign tourists scan the QR code to experience the "360-degree VR experience of the Do Temple". The application of virtual reality technology helps recreate the space of the historical site, provides visual information, and expands accessibility to the heritage site on digital platforms. Photo: VNA

In July alone, the city recorded an estimated 3.16 million visitors, a year-on-year increase of 11.3%. The figure includes about 666,670 international arrivals, up 13.1%, and 2.5 million domestic visitors, up 10.9%.



Tourism revenue in July is estimated at 12.3 trillion VND (467.4 million USD), rising 11.8% from the same month last year.



Between January and July, Hanoi welcomed approximately 5.31 million international visitors, an increase of 25% compared to the same period in 2025, while the domestic tourist number reached 15.85 million, up 11.9%.



Total tourism revenue during the seven-month period stands at about 86.47 trillion VND, representing a 17.9% year-on-year increase and highlighting the capital's growing appeal as well as the sector's continued recovery.



Local tourism infrastructure has also continued to improve. Hanoi is currently home to 3,769 accommodation establishments offering more than 72,400 rooms. Hotel occupancy in July is estimated at 58.19%, up 1.25 percentage points from a year earlier. The capital also has 64 tourism service establishments that meet standards for serving visitors.



Alongside the growth in visitor numbers, Hanoi has stepped up destination development and tourism promotion.



During July, the department conducted surveys to assess Hoan Kiem Lake and its surrounding area, Hanoi's Old Quarter, and Ba Vi for potential recognition as national tourism sites. It also announced the Muong Coc community-based tourism product in My Duc commune and continued developing tourism activities at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism.



Promotion activities were also expanded through events in Beijing and Tianjin of China, and a tourism promotion conference in Son Tay. The 2026 Hanoi Lotus Festival attracted nearly 300,000 visitors, the department noted.



In August, the city’s tourism department will focus on several priorities.



Director of the department Dang Huong Giang said it will finalise Hanoi's tourism development plan, which aims to attract more than 12 million international visitors annually. It will continue working with local authorities to develop community-based, agricultural and rural tourism products while diversifying destination offerings.



The city will also organise a tourism promotion programme in Beijing, participate in international tourism fairs, and complete surveys for dossiers seeking national tourism site status for Ba Vi, the Huong Son complex, and the Hoan Kiem Lake–Old Quarter area. Efforts to develop tourism products at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism will also continue, she noted./.