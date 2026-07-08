Hanoi welcomes 5 millionth international visitor in 2026

Director of Hanoi Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang presents flowers to congratulate the 5 millionth international visitor and their group from Spain at Noi Bai Airport on the afternoon of July 7, 2026. Photo: VNA



The guest is Piñas Piñas Maria Del Mar, a Spanish national leading a group of 19 tourists on a 16-day tour of Vietnam. The group departed Madrid on a Qatar Airways flight, transited in Doha and arrived at Noi Bai on the same day.



Hanoi is the first destination on their itinerary, which also includes Sa Pa, Ninh Binh, Ha Long Bay, Hue, Da Nang, Hoi An, Ho Chi Minh City and Ben Tre.



Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Tran Trung Hieu said the event demonstrated that the capital's tourism sector is on track to exceed its 2026 target.



Hanoi aims to welcome more than 9 million foreign arrivals this year and has achieved over half of that target. Hieu noted that the milestone is not only a source of pride for the city's tourism industry but also a positive signal reflecting its growing appeal among international travellers.

Maria Del Mar said she was surprised to be welcomed as Hanoi's 5 millionth international visitor in 2026. The visitor described Vietnam as a destination she had long dreamed of visiting and said she was especially delighted to arrive in Hanoi during celebrations marking the 66th anniversary of the country’s tourism sector (July 9, 1960 – 2026).



She and the other members of her group said they look forward to experiencing Vietnam's culture, history and people, and hope to return home with lasting memories of their journey.



Nguyen Xuan Luu, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee, expressed his hope that the local hospitality, warmth and welcoming spirit would help further strengthen the friendship between Vietnam and Spain.



During the first six months, Hanoi welcomed more than 18 million visitors, up 15.7% compared with the same period in 2025. International arrivals rose 26.8%, while total tourism revenue increased 19.1% year-on-year.



In 2026, the capital continued to receive international recognition as one of the world's leading travel destinations. Online travel platform Tripadvisor ranked Hanoi 2nd in Asia in its Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Destinations 2026 awards, among the world's leading destinations for culture and gastronomy. The US News & World Report placed the city 8th in its list of the 20 best places to visit in Asia, while Time Out named Hanoi among the 50 best cities in the world./.