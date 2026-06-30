Hanoi unveils 276 investment projects under 100-year development vision

Residents view Hanoi’s master plan through a scale model integrated with 3D mapping projection technology. Photo: VNA

During the event, the city also granted in-principle approvals and investment licences, and signed 50 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with major domestic and international enterprises. The agreements are expected to provide important resources for the capital's socio-economic development while reflecting growing confidence among investors in Hanoi's business environment and growth prospects.According to the municipal People's Committee, Hanoi's investment attraction strategy is shifting from prioritising capital volume to focusing on investment quality. In the coming period, the city will seek strategic investors capable of driving growth through high-value projects in semiconductors, integrated circuit design, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, biotechnology, new materials, research and development (R&D), innovation centres, modern logistics, green finance, financial technology (fintech), education and training, and specialised healthcare.The Hoa Lac–Son Tay–Xuan Mai area has been designated as the city's primary destination for high-tech industries, R&D, semiconductors and AI. Meanwhile, the Noi Bai–Dong Anh–Soc Son–Me Linh corridor will prioritise aviation logistics and the development of a free trade zone, while the Red River axis will focus on culture, finance, commerce, tourism and creative urban development.Statistics show that Hanoi has maintained strong growth momentum in 2026, with improvements recorded in State budget revenue, industrial production, trade, tourism, exports and investment attraction in the first half.The city has continued to attract both domestic and foreign investors through a series of large-scale projects in high technology, infrastructure, innovation, logistics, healthcare, education and high-quality services. In the first six months, Hanoi approved investment policies for 138 domestic projects with total registered capital of approximately 3.5 quadrillion VND (about 133.1 billion USD). It also attracted an estimated 3.2 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI), remaining among Vietnam's leading localities in FDI attraction.Ahead of the conference, Hanoi also gave in-principle approvals to many projects in urban infrastructure, industrial parks, environmental protection and social welfare. A number of projects under special policy mechanisms were also approved to accelerate the capital's future transformation.The municipal administration reaffirmed that the business community and investors remain key partners in promoting economic growth, innovation and competitiveness. Through the projects, Hanoi aims to mobilise new development resources, foster sustainable growth and strengthen its position as the country's centre for economy, finance, science, technology and innovation./.