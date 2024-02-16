Hanoi to play host to lunar New Year Concert 2024

Attendees will have the chance to see a range of outstanding performances put on by the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) and artists from the People's Police Music and Dance Theatre.



The concert is set to feature a number of famous domestic songs and foreign classic masterpieces, such as Mua Xuan Dau Tien (First Spring), Hanoi muoi hai mua hoa (12 flower seasons of Hanoi), “Im Krapfenwald’I Polka” op.366, “Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka, Polka schnell” op.214, “The Blue Danube Waltz” (Johann Strauss II), and Heia in den Bergen (Emmerich Kalman).



Japan’s Honna Tetsuji, who has been music director and principal conductor of the VNSO since 2009, will conduct the concert./.