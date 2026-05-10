Hanoi strengthens Hanta virus surveillance following international alerts

Illustrative photo: VNA

Under an urgent dispatch issued by the MoH’s Administration of Disease Prevention on May 5, the municipal Health Department asked the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC Hanoi) to closely monitor global developments and promptly advise on appropriate response measures.CDC Hanoi was instructed to strengthen health monitoring of passengers entering and transiting through Noi Bai International Airport to detect suspected cases early and ensure timely isolation and handling at the point of entry.The centre was also tasked with enhancing inspection and quarantine activities for vehicles and goods to identify potential carriers of Hanta virus pathogens while continuing rodent monitoring and control at entry points in line with ministry guidelines. In addition, CDC Hanoi was asked to organise training for infectious disease control staff and medical quarantine officers in prevention measures and the use of personal protective equipment.The health authorities also requested public and private hospitals across the city to review and prepare medicines, chemicals, biological products and medical supplies for diagnosis and treatment in case infections are detected.Hospitals were urged to strengthen patient admission, early diagnosis, isolation and intensive treatment to minimise severe complications and fatalities, while strictly implementing infection prevention measures for patients and caregivers.Medical facilities detecting confirmed or suspected Hanta virus cases must immediately notify CDC Hanoi or local health stations to coordinate response activities.Meanwhile, the People's Committees of communes and wards should direct local health stations to strengthen disease surveillance to promptly detect and isolate suspected cases, conduct treatment and implement containment measures to prevent community spread.Local authorities were also requested to coordinate with medical facilities in conducting epidemiological investigations and collecting test samples from patients with severe acute respiratory infections of unknown causes or symptoms such as fever, haemorrhage and kidney failure suspected to be linked to Hanta virus infection.According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), from April 1 to May 4, a cluster of severe acute respiratory infections was recorded on a cruise ship travelling from Argentina through the South Atlantic region.As of May 4, seven cases had been identified, including two confirmed Hanta virus infections and five suspected cases. The outbreak resulted in three deaths, one critically ill patient and three mild cases. The vessel carried 147 people, including 88 passengers and 59 crew members from 23 countries. No Vietnamese nationals were reported among those affected.Hanta virus disease is an acute infectious disease transmitted from rodents, particularly rats, to humans through contaminated food, rodent bites, contact with infected rodent waste or inhalation of virus-containing dust. Human-to-human transmission is extremely rare but has previously been reported in outbreaks involving the Andes virus strain in South America.The incubation period ranges from two to four weeks and may extend to eight weeks. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, muscle pain, nausea and diarrhoea, which can later progress to coughing, breathing difficulties, low blood pressure and respiratory failure.There is currently no specific treatment for Hanta virus disease, with care mainly focusing on monitoring, supportive treatment and intensive care./.