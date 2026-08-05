Hanoi seeks to expand trade, tourism ties with French businesses

Vu Anh Son, Vietnam's Trade Counsellor to France, delivers remarks at the seminar. Photo: Ngoc Hiep/VNA

The event brought together around 60 participants, including representatives of the Hanoi administration, the Vietnamese Embassy and Trade Office in France, trade promotion agencies, business associations and French enterprises.

Speaking at the conference, Hanoi officials highlighted the capital's latest development orientations, investment climate, international cooperation policies, and potential in trade and tourism. Presentations and promotional videos provided French businesses with an overview of Hanoi's growth and emerging opportunities as the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to deepen.

A key feature of the event was a direct dialogue between Hanoi authorities and French businesses and associations. Discussions focused on French market demand, the development of products tailored to consumer preferences, the enhancement of business linkages, the improvement of tourism offerings' quality, and practical cooperation models.

The Vietnam Cultural and Tourism in Europe Association (VNCT) co-organised the conference, facilitating business networking and dialogue sessions with the French business community.

In a presentation on attracting more French visitors to Hanoi, VNCT President Le Y Linh stressed the need to transform tourism resources into marketable products. Linking Hanoi's Old Quarter with traditional craft villages, artisans and local businesses, she said, will create more diverse visitor experiences while generating greater value for local communities.

The VNCT also highlighted the importance of closer cooperation among domestic tourism operators, local service providers and international tour companies to develop products tailored to specific markets and integrate them into global travel programmes.

Participants said the conference's emphasis on direct dialogue enabled substantive exchanges on market demand and cooperation opportunities. French travel media also noted Hanoi's efforts to develop products better suited to the French market while strengthening partnerships with tour operators to attract more French visitors.

They agreed that Hanoi and its French partners should maintain momentum through regular business networking, sector-specific promotion activities and dialogue, paving the way for concrete cooperation projects in trade, investment and tourism./