Hanoi ranked world's second friendliest city for services

Tourists at the symbol of Hanoi - The Huc bridge. Photo: VNA

According to the newspaper, Southeast Asia is deemed one of the friendliest regions in the world. From Thailand to Indonesia, locals are often all-smiles and ready to lend a helping hand. But Vietnam is one particular country that travellers often pick as the friendliest of all.For several years, Vietnam has received votes as among the world's top 10 countries with the best hospitality, wrote The Star.The article cited a list of "World's Top Ten Cities with the Friendliest Customer Service" released by MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison website, with Hanoi being the only Southeast Asian destination that earned a spot.The capital city was mentioned for friendly staff and service. Much of this warmth can be attributed to a deeply rooted culture of community and social harmony in Vietnam, with a rich tradition of hospitality culture.The rankings were determined by analysing more than 1,000 customer reviews related to businesses, these include restaurants, bars, attractions and things to do in 107 different cities across the globe.Edinburgh leads with 59% reviews highlighting friendly staff and service. Hanoi and Liverpool follow with 58.6% and 58.3%, respectively./.