Chairman of the Hanoi People's Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan (centre, right) and visiting Vice President of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Chaleun Yiapaoher at their meeting on January 5, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi will continue to prioritise the promotion of its friendship and cooperation with Lao localities, agencies, and units, building upon and deepening cooperative results and expanding the scope of work to meet their needs and aspirations, Chairman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan said at a January 5 working session with visiting Vice President of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Chaleun Yiapaoher.



The collaboration not only brings practical benefits to both sides but also contributes to consolidating and developing the special ties between the two nations, Tuan stated.



The Lao legislator said his delegation’s visit aims to exchange, share, and acquire experience in legislative research, constitutional amendments, and legal system improvement. The trip also targets gathering information to aid in compiling documentation about the 50-year history of the Lao NA’s establishment and development, as well as obtaining experience in operating the people's councils at all levels.



The insights shared by Hanoi are invaluable knowledge and experience for Laos to absorb, study, and translate into practical actions, the lawmaker noted.



Tuan said in recent times, the cooperative ties between Hanoi and the Lao capital and localities have been strengthened across all channels, recording numerous successful projects. The Vietnamese capital is keen to collaborate closely with the Lao Party, State, and localities in further exchanging information and experience and assisting each other in their construction and development of various sectors.



In the morning of the same day, the Lao NA Vice Chairman embarked on a field trip, visiting and working in Van Con commune in Hanoi’s Hoai Duc district./.