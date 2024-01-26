Hanoi plans to start construction of Thuong Cat bridge in October

The design“canh chim hoa binh” (wings of peace) is selected for Hanoi's Thuong Cat bridge project (Photo: vietnam.vn)

Hanoi announced the selected design for its Thuong Cat bridge project on January 25, with construction planned to start on October 10, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the capital city from French occupation (October 10, 1954-2024).

The selected design, which surpassed six other works submitted to the bridge design competition, has the theme “canh chim hoa binh” (wings of peace).

The design features a main bridge consisting of four spans using a cable-stayed structure, with the pier shaped like two bird wings. The bridge is 37.4m wide with eight lanes.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Duc Tuan emphasised that the competition aims to select an exquisite, durable, and environmentally friendly design.

The Thuong Cat bridge over the Red River will link Bac Tu Liem and Dong Anh districts, with an estimated investment of 8.3 trillion VND (337 million USD) funded by the city's budget, and will be the tenth bridge spanning the Red River under Hanoi's 2015-2030 transportation plan.

Scheduled to be completed by 2027, the 820m-long bridge is expected to ease traffic congestion and boost the socio-economic development of the capital.

To ensure a well-coordinated transportation network, the Hanoi People's Council has also approved the construction of a road connecting the Thuong Cat bridge to National Highway No. 32, with a total investment of around 1.5 trillion VND (62 million USD). The road is expected to be open to traffic in 2026.

The other nine bridges in the plan are Hong Ha, Me So (Ring road 4), New Thang Long (Ring road 3), Tu Lien, Vinh Tuy (Phase 2), Ngoc Hoi, Tran Hung Dao, Phu Xuyen and Van Phuc bridges (connecting with Vinh Phuc province)./