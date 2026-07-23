Hanoi, northern localities on alert as heavy rain returns

Heavy rains inundate roads in Thac Ba commune, Lao Cai province. Photo by courtesy/VNA

Hanoi and 14 other northern provinces and cities are on high alert ahead of a fresh spell of heavy rain forecast for July 23–25, as authorities race to prevent further flooding, flash floods and landslides after recent deadly weather.



Torrential rain in recent days has claimed lives and caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure across several northern mountainous provinces, with Lai Chau among the hardest hit.



The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across northern Vietnam from the night of July 23 to July 25, with total precipitation of 70–150 mm and isolated areas receiving more than 250 mm. Rainfall intensity could exceed 100 mm within three hours in some locations.



The downpours are expected to cause flooding in urban, industrial and other low-lying areas, while significantly increasing the risk of flash floods along small rivers and streams and landslides on steep slopes.



In response, the National Steering Committee for Civil Defence on July 22 instructed the People's Committees of Hanoi and 14 other northern localities to closely monitor weather developments and issue timely warnings so local authorities and residents can take preparedness measures.



The committee also urged local authorities to speed up recovery efforts from the previous flooding while mobilising emergency teams to inspect high-risk areas and relocate residents from riverbanks, streamside communities, low-lying areas and locations vulnerable to flash floods and landslides.



Authorities were instructed to deploy personnel to monitor flooded roads, river crossings and landslide-prone sites to ensure traffic safety and minimise risks.



Local administrations were also directed to inspect mines, reservoirs and downstream areas, with particular attention to small hydropower and irrigation reservoirs as well as vulnerable dams. Emergency response teams are to remain on standby to manage reservoir operations and deal with potential incidents.



In addition, localities were told to intensify inspections of dykes and flood-control infrastructure, focusing on vulnerable embankments, previously damaged sections awaiting repair and unfinished dyke projects to reduce the risk of further damage during the approaching heavy rainfall./.