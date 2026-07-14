The electronic boards are installed at key routes and intersections across the capital. Photo: VNA



Road users in Hanoi will be able to directly access real-time traffic updates from July 15 through a network of 36 variable message signs (VMS) installed at key routes and intersections across the capital.



The electronic boards will display live information on traffic congestion, accidents, flooding, traffic diversions and alternative routes, helping improve traffic management and road safety.



The system is part of Phase 2 of a project to upgrade Hanoi's traffic command and information centre and install a camera-based monitoring and command system serving traffic management, public security and traffic violation handling.



The Hanoi Department of Public Security said the second phase aims to build a modern and integrated intelligent transport system using artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to meet new urban management requirements, in line with the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science – technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation,.



Despite a tight 120-day implementation schedule and a large workload, the project's key components have been completed on schedule and met technical requirements.



Authorities have installed 2,460 AI-powered cameras, including 1,107 for detecting traffic violations, 960 for monitoring traffic volume, 112 panoramic cameras at major intersections, 251 pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras for public security surveillance, and 30 speed enforcement cameras.



The project has also installed and configured 57 servers, 36 VMS boards, 100 intelligent traffic signal control cabinets and 930 camera poles while laying 475km of fibre-optic cable and 136km of power cable. The system has been deployed at 238 major intersections, gateway roads and inner-city areas.



Once operational, the VMS network will provide road users with real-time information on congestion, accidents, flooding, traffic diversions, alternative routes and other warnings. The system is expected to help commuters choose more suitable routes, reduce travel time and support traffic police in regulating traffic more efficiently.



Phase 2 also introduces technologies that automatically adjust traffic signal timing according to traffic flow, create "green waves" on selected roads, use AI to predict congestion risks and provide real-time traffic alerts.



Its application has been expanded beyond traffic management to support public security and urban management. The AI-powered system can detect incidents such as fights, unauthorised entry into restricted areas, the use of weapons, fires, smoke and illegal dumping.



The project is also laying the foundation for a concentrated traffic database, strengthening data sharing with specialised management systems and paving the way for the gradual automation of traffic violation processing and the development of Hanoi's smart transport ecosystem./.