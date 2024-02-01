Making news
Hanoi launches night tours discovering Ngoc Son temple
Organised on evenings of the first four days of the week starting February, each tour under the experimental programme lasts for 60 minutes and serves between 60 and 70 visitors.
At the launch ceremony, head of the municipal heritage management board Nguyen Doan Van hoped that with the programme, the special national relic site of Hoan Kiem Lake and Ngoc Son temple is no longer just "resources" but will become products of the cultural industry, capable of attracting a wide range of tourists both domestically and internationally.
The capital city is striving to achieve the goal of the cultural industry contributing about 5% to its GRDP by 2025 and 8% by 2030./