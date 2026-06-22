Hanoi hosts Asian Schools Debating Championship 2026



The ASDC, first launched in 2009, has attracted contestants from Japan, China, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia and host Vietnam, among other Asian countries and territories.



This year's tournament has seen a sharp rise in participation compared to the previous edition. Teams will compete through five preliminary rounds to determine the championship's top young debaters.



All debates are conducted in English under the Asian Parliamentary (AP) format, one of the most widely used formats in international debating competitions. Debate motions cover a broad range of topics, including economics, society, education, culture and technology, requiring contestants to demonstrate strong foundational knowledge, sharp analytical skills, the ability to draw on real-world experience, and effective teamwork.



To ensure high professional standards, ASDC 2026 features more than 60 international adjudicators alongside over 70 organising and operations staff, according to the organisers.



Vu Anh Tuan, founder of the Vietnam Academy of Debate and Public Speaking (VADP) and head of the organising board, said ASDC 2026 marks a significant milestone, celebrating 10 years since Vietnamese students first competed in an international debating tournament.



Hosting the championship for the second consecutive year is significant not only for Vietnam's debating community but also for strengthening connections among debating communities across Asia, helping build a larger and stronger Asian debating community, he said.



This year's competition has also attracted a growing number of Vietnamese teams from high schools for for the gifted, high-quality schools and debate training establishments nationwide, highlighting the rapid development of debating community in the country.



Nguyen Thi Thu Trang, a teacher at the WellSpring International Bilingual School in Hanoi, said the tournament offers Vietnamese students valuable opportunities to meet like-minded peers, exchange ideas and broaden their perspectives through interaction with international contestants. She added that the event also helps nurture students' passion for debating while strengthening their critical thinking, reasoning abilities and academic English skills.



Contestant Bui Phuong Linh said she initially joined English debating classes to improve her listening and speaking skills for school assessments, but soon developed a passion for the activity.



ASDC 2026 will run through June 24 at the WellSpring International Bilingual School./.