Hanoi festival to celebrate culture, creativity inspired by lotus

Photographers and young people capture beautiful moments with lotus flowers at West Lake, Hanoi. Photo: VNA

Co-organised by the Hanoi Department of Tourism and the Tay Ho ward People's Committee, the festival aims to showcase the cultural and tourism values of Thang Long – Hanoi, honour the beauty and significance of the lotus in Vietnamese life, and promote lotus-based products as part of efforts to boost the capital’s cultural and tourism industries.

The opening ceremony will be held on the evening of June 26 at Ly Tu Trong Flower Garden on Thuy Khue street.

Throughout the three-day event, visitors can explore a range of themed spaces, including exhibitions on the lotus in daily life, art and creativity, community activities, and the culture of West Lake lotus-scented tea. Artistic performances, sports events and a photography exchange titled “The fragrance and beauty of the West Lake lotus” will also be featured.

A highlight of the festival will be displays of renowned lotus varieties from Hanoi and other localities across the country, alongside demonstrations of lotus silk weaving, lotus-themed calligraphy and painting, handicrafts inspired by the flower, lotus tea appreciation sessions, and culinary experiences showcasing dishes made from lotus ingredients.

On June 28, the festival will host “Lotus takes to the streets”, a large-scale artistic parade expected to attract around 1,000 participants dressed in traditional ao dai. The procession will be accompanied by street performances and folk art demonstrations celebrating the lotus as a symbol of Vietnamese culture.

The event will also include a painting programme, “Moments of the West Lake lotus”, bringing together around 500 children to express their appreciation for nature, traditional culture and the enduring beauty of the lotus in contemporary life.

Organisers hope the Hanoi Lotus Festival will become a signature annual cultural and tourism event, helping promote the image of the capital, preserve traditional cultural values and enrich Hanoi’s tourism offerings for both domestic and international visitors./.