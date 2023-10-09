Hanoi commends emulation exemplars, outstanding citizens in 2023

The event, organised in celebration of the 69th anniversary of the Capital Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 - 2023), was attended by the persons granted with the “Outstanding Citizen of the Capital” title since 2010 and 800 role models this year.



Mass organisations in the city reported that many patriotic emulation campaigns and the “Good person, good deed” movement have been promoted in the city in tandem with the enhancement of studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, moral example, and style.



Many practical movements and activities have been carried out fruitfully and helped boost livelihood development, poverty reduction, thrift practice, wastefulness prevention, and new-style countryside building. They have won strong support from local agencies, units, and people, thus contributing to the implementation of the city’s socio-economic development and defence - security tasks.



The over 800 exemplars of patriotic emulation and “Good person, good deed” movements honoured at the conference are representatives of tens of thousands of others city-wide. Among them, 10 were selected to be rewarded with the “Outstanding Citizen of the Capital” title in 2023.



At the event, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh, who is also head of the city’s emulation and commendation council, launched the “Good person, good deed” movement and the emulation campaign for 2024 towards the 70th anniversary of the Capital Liberation Day.



In his remarks, PM Chinh said that over the last 75 years, since President Ho Chi Minh issued an appeal for patriotic emulation (June 11, 1948 - 2023), under the Party’s leadership and with the engagement of the entire political system and people from all social strata, patriotic emulation has developed into a widespread movement and produced enormous results, serving as an important impulse for the Vietnamese revolution to reap continuous successes.



Praising Hanoi’s attainments in patriotic emulation and congratulating the exemplars honoured at the conference, the Government leader asked Hanoi to strongly bring into play its tradition of taking the lead in emulation movements so as to act as an example for other localities to follow.



He requested the capital city to keep promoting patriotic emulation movements to inspire each cadre, Party member, and people’s will, pride, and sense of responsibility towards local and national development.



The PM suggested Hanoi focus its emulation movements on restructuring the economy and reforming the growth model, turning science, high technology and innovation into a key driving force of development, developing culture into a new resource of development, and overhauling mechanisms to meet local development demand in the new period./.