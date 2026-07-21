Hanoi builds momentum as Vietnam's semiconductor hub

Products, chips and semiconductors displayed at the launching ceremony of the National Center for Supporting Semiconductor Chip Pilot Production. Photo: VNA

Leveraging supportive policies, modern infrastructure, high-quality human resources and a rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem, Hanoi is strengthening its position as Vietnam's centre for semiconductor research, development and talent cultivation, while stepping up its role in the global semiconductor value chain.



Building a robust semiconductor ecosystem



At the Hanoi master plan announcement and investment promotion conference 2026 in late June, the Hanoi People's Committee signed a semiconductor technology cooperation agreement with G-Group Technology Corporation, Russia's Molecular Electronics Research Institute (MERI), Hanoi University of Science and Technology, and National Security Technology JSC.



Ha Trung Kien, Vice Chairman of G-Group, said the partnership extends beyond individual projects by bringing together key stakeholders across the semiconductor ecosystem, including government agencies, technology companies, universities and international partners. Such collaboration, he noted, will help establish sustainable technological capabilities and accelerate the industry's long-term development.



The city has also broadened its partnership network through 18 memoranda of understanding signed by the Hanoi People's Committee and the Hanoi Department of Science and Technology with domestic and overseas enterprises and research organisations. Covering digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, integrated circuit design, technology transfer and workforce development, the agreements are helping shape a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem and reinforcing Hanoi's ambition to become the country's leading centre for semiconductor research, design and innovation.



Earlier this year, the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) launched construction of Vietnam's first high-tech semiconductor chip manufacturing plant at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park. The 27-hectare facility is envisioned as a national hub for chip research, design, testing and manufacturing, filling a critical gap in the domestic semiconductor supply chain and supporting the development of a "Make in Vietnam" semiconductor ecosystem.



Projects of this scale highlight Hanoi's growing appeal as a destination for the semiconductor industry. Alongside attracting investment, the city is actively fostering collaboration among government agencies, businesses, research institutes and universities to build a competitive semiconductor sector.



Laying the foundation for sustained growth



In line with the Government's Semiconductor Industry Development Strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2050, Hanoi has issued Plan No. 212/KH-UBND, setting out its ambition to become Vietnam's leading centre for semiconductor research, development and workforce training while enhancing its regional competitiveness through public-private partnerships.



By 2030, Hanoi plans to train at least 22,000 university-level and postgraduate professionals for the semiconductor industry, establish an International University of Technology, a data and semiconductor research and development centre, and a semiconductor technician training centre at Hanoi High-Tech Vocational College. The city also aims to attract at least 20 chip design companies and expand advanced semiconductor packaging and testing projects.



Hanoi's ambitions are supported by several strategic advantages. The city has been selected to host the national semiconductor chip prototyping support centre and is home to a range of AI, semiconductor and research and development (R&D) initiatives. The 2026 Capital Law and new decentralisation mechanisms provide greater flexibility to advance science, technology and innovation, while continued investment in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park is strengthening its role as a leading research and innovation hub for high-tech industries.



Assoc. Prof. Dr Nguyen Tran Thuat of Vietnam National University, Hanoi, said the capital's concentration of leading universities, research institutes and highly skilled professionals gives it a strong advantage in becoming the country's principal training centre for semiconductor talent.



Pham Xuan Khanh, Rector of Hanoi High-Tech Vocational College, said the institution is expanding international cooperation and partnering with companies such as Amkor and Samsung to develop industry-oriented training programmes. The participation of international experts, he added, will facilitate knowledge transfer, improve teaching capacity and align local training with global standards.



As Hanoi continues to strengthen its semiconductor ecosystem, the city is creating a new growth driver for both the capital and the country, enhancing Vietnam's technological capabilities and paving the way for deeper integration into the global semiconductor value chain./.