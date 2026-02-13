Hang Luoc - A market that blooms once a year, lives for generations

Hanoi residents go shopping for Tet. Photo: VNA

While Hanoi teems with hundreds of Tet markets each year, the Hang Luoc flower market in Hoan Kiem ward remains a deeply evocative draw for longtime capital residents. More than a mere bazaar, it is a living “market of memories”, a century-old fair that has persisted through generations.

Since the mid-point of the 12th lunar month, Hang Luoc street has assumed a celebratory guise. Soft and vivid pink peach blossoms, golden kumquat trees bowed under the weight of ripe fruit, and crisp white apricot blooms herald the onset of spring.

This cherished market caters chiefly to Old Quarter dwellers, whose narrow lanes and compact homes favour small kumquat trees, slender peach branches, and petite apricot pots. “Small but refined” perfectly distills its refined ethos. A peach branch earns favour only with large blooms, sturdy buds, rich hues, and elegant silhouette. White apricot blossoms, imbued with the poetic soul of northern Vietnamese folklore, are never absent from this Old Quarter gathering.

For lovers of traditional culture, Hang Luoc offers added allure through its stalls of vintage and antique items. Beyond its Tet floral focus, the street was once home to an annual antique fair, a legacy that quietly persists to this day.

Hanoi likely boasts the largest number of antique and vintage dealers nationwide. On regular days, key clusters line Nghi Tam street and Van Phuc silk village. As Tet draws near, however, many migrate to Hang Luoc. Here, visitors come not solely to acquire, but connect with fellow enthusiasts, sharing stories and passion. It is the devotees of traditional culture who reap the richest rewards: rare finds and a lively community committed to preserving the past.

A couple chooses a perfect peach blossom branch. Photo: VNA

One might select a modest Buddha statue for a spiritual corner or tea table, an antique mother-of-pearl inlaid tray, a timeworn century-old clock, or a pair of decorative vases. Displayed openly along the pavement, these draw serious collectors from as far as Bac Ninh, Hai Phong, and Ninh Binh.

Convening once a year, the market has nevertheless marked the lives of successive Hanoi generations. Many who followed their parents through its crowded lanes as children now return as adults, maintaining a lifelong bond with this singular fair.

Building on its historic charm, Hoan Kiem ward authorities have, in recent years, particularly the 2026 spring, expanded the event into a broader “Old Quarter spring flower market”. The festivities now extend from Hang Luoc to Hang Ma and Phung Hung streets, embracing the mural-adorned public art space.

A richer array of folk performances and handicraft stalls has made the market more vibrant and captivating. Among the throngs visiting the market, more domestic and foreign tourists arrive to immerse themselves in and discover this enduring slice of Hanoi’s cultural legacy./.