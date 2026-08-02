Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2026 expected to attract 18,000 runners

Illustrative photo: VNA

The event remains Vietnam's only road race to hold the World Athletics Label, recognising its international-standard organisation, stringent medical and safety protocols, anti-doping measures, and high-quality race course.

Competitors will race in the 42.195 km marathon, 21.0975 km half marathon, 10 km and 5 km events. Starting and finishing at the Quang Ninh Planning, Fair and Exhibition Palace, the course will once again feature fully closed roads along Ha Long Bay, a route named by Runner's World UK among the world's 50 most scenic running courses.

Organisers announced Li-Ning as the diamond sponsor and exclusive apparel partner for this year's edition, while unveiling an ultra-light official race shirt made from advanced microfiber fabric and introduced the Green Dragon Cup, a new competition for the business community.

Nguyen Tri, CEO of DHA Vietnam, the race owner and organiser, said retaining the World Athletics Label reaffirms the marathon's international quality and Vietnam's growing standing on the global marathon calendar. The organisers aim to develop the event into a premier sports tourism product that showcases Ha Long Bay and promotes Vietnam's tourism.

In a congratulatory message, President of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) Paco Borao praised the race's high standards, saying it has the potential to drive sports tourism in Ha Long in the same way major marathons have done for heritage cities such as Paris, Tokyo, Athens and Valencia.

The 2025 edition saw Kennedy Kiprop Chelimo set a men's marathon course record of 2:13:57, earning the event the reputation as "The Fastest Race in the Region" and further boosting its appeal to elite international runners./.