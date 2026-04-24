Hai Phong port receives ultra-large container vessel

COSCO SHIPPING AQUARIUS is successfully handled at Hai Phong Port on April 22, 2026. Photo baochinhphu.vn

The Hateco International Container Terminal (HHIT) in Hai Phong received the ultra-large container vessel COSCO SHIPPING AQUARIUS on April 22, marking a new milestone as the biggest ship ever to dock at the port.



Measuring 400 metres in length with a deadweight tonnage of 197,087 DWT, the vessel, which links key hubs including Shanghai, Ningbo, Singapore, Rotterdam and Hamburg, is among the world’s largest container ships and the heaviest ever handled by Hai Phong’s port system.



The vessel was handled safely and efficiently in line with international standards, reflecting improved infrastructure and operational capacity, the port said, adding that this opens significant opportunities for the northern port system to receive large-scale vessels.



Analysts said the ability of northern ports to accommodate mega-ships could reduce reliance on foreign transshipment hubs, lower logistics costs and improve the competitiveness of Vietnam’s exports while strengthening its position in shifting global supply chains.



Nguyen Van Tien, vice chairman of HHIT, said the company would continue enhancing operations, service quality and cooperation with shipping lines to support sustainable growth in the logistics sector.



In the long term, HHIT aims to develop into a green and smart port with a focus on technology adoption and operational optimisation.



Hateco Group plans to break ground on the Lien Chieu International Container Port in Da Nang on April 25. The project is estimated to require investment of 50 trillion VND (1.9 billion USD) with a designed capacity of 5.7 million TEU annually, aimed at becoming a key transshipment gateway for central Vietnam./.