Hai Duong-based station becomes part of international rail route
This event turned Cao Xa Station, part of the Hanoi - Hai Phong rail route, into a freight hub in the cargo transport railway network in Vietnam as well as international transport.
According to the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR), the Hanoi - Hai Phong rail route's section passing through Hai Duong spans 46 km and comprises six stations. With its advantageous geographical location along with close proximity to major industrial parks and the centre of Hai Duong city, Cao Xa Station was upgraded into a facility for international transport. It is the second, after Kep Station in northern Bac Giang province, that the VNR has renovated to bring border gates deeper into the inland.
With this move, there will be two railway routes – Cao Xa - Yen Vien (Hanoi) - Dong Dang (the northern border province of Lang Son) and Cao Xa - Yen Vien - Lao Cai (the northern province of Lao Cai), which directly connect with the railway systems of China and other countries along the Asia - Europe railway transport route. They will help logistics service providers reduce costs and transport time.
Chairman of the Hai Duong People’s Committee Trieu The Hung described Cao Xa Station’s involvement in the international transport route as a milestone in the development of the province's railway sector and opens up many new opportunities for businesses.
Addressing the event, VNR General Director Hoang Gia Khanh said the firm will introduce international transport services by train to businesses and partners, both domestically and internationally, thus promoting the transport of goods to and from Hai Duong through Cao Xa Station.
After the inauguration ceremony, a train carrying 12 containers of goods produced in Hai Duong, Hai Phong, and Hung Yen departed for Yen Vien Station in Hanoi's Gia Lam district, where the goods will be loaded onto other trains for export to China./.