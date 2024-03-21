Making news
Ha Nam, Laos’ Oudomxay step up cooperation
Lua made the statement during her a working session with a high-ranking delegation of the Lao province led by Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Oudomxay Bounkhong Lachiemphone on March 20.
According to Lua, Ha Nam and Oudomxay have had numerous collaborative and exchange activities to share experience in leadership and implementation of political tasks and socio-economic development, and information related to investment environment, strength and potential of the two localities.
The visit holds special significance in further promoting cooperation and friendship between the two localities in particular, and Vietnam and Laos in general, she said.
Lua briefed the guests on Ha Nam’s socio-economic development, noting that the locality has invested in developing 12 industrial parks with a total area of over 3,470 ha, and 14 industrial clusters with synchronous and modern infrastructure facilities.
For his part, the Lao guest congratulated Vietnam in general and Ha Nam in particular on their achievements. He pledged to continue effectively implementing signed agreements and maintaining the good relationship between the two localities.
He expressed his hope that Ha Nam will support Oudomxay in training human resources, share experience in building public administration centre, and in developing new-style rural areas./.