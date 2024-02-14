Ha Long port welcomes first int'l cruise ship in the Year of the Dragon

Tourists from Chinese-flagged cruise ship Zhao Shang Yi Dun are welcomed at Ha Long International Cruise Port in Quang Ninh province.(Photo: VNA)

Chinese-flagged cruise ship Zhao Shang Yi Dun carrying 600 passengers docked at Ha Long International Cruise Port in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on February 13 (the fourth day of the Lunar New Year)., bringing 600 visitors to the famous tourist destination in the north of Vietnam.



This is the first international cruise ship docking at the port in the Year of the Dragon.



The tourists visited Ha Long Bay, experienced local culture and cuisine, visited Quang Ninh Museum and some famous attractions in Ha Long city. It was planned to leave Ha Long at 5:00 pm the same day to travel to other Vietnam’s tourist destinations.



The Zhao Shang Yi Dun - a high-class cruise started to operate the Shenzhen - Ha Long route last November, with an average frequency of four times per month.



According to the registrated schedule, it will continue to bring tourists to Ha Long on February 20 and February 27. By the end of this month, it will bring more than 12,000 passengers to Quang Ninh.

The number of tourists coming to Ha Long by sea is forecast to recover, with nearly 60 cruise ships registered to dock at Ha Long International Cruise Port.



In the first three days of the Lunar New Year (February 10-12), the port received 336 ships with nearly 11,000 visitors to Ha Long Bay, an increase of nearly 2.5 times compared to the same period of last year./.