Ha Long Bay, Sa Pa selected as trending destinations in 2024 by TripAdvisor
Specifically, in the “Trending Destinations” category of the site’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2024, Ha Long Bay is ranked third, while Sapa comes fifth. Topping the list is Tokyo of Japan, followed by the Republic of Korea’s Seoul.
Regarding Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage site, the world’s largest travel guidance platform wrote that travelers visit Ha Long Bay for an up-close look at its amazing limestone islands, rock formations and caves. Whittled away over centuries by wind and water, they’re breath-taking. It advised visitors to rent a kayak or a junk boat, or take a tour to explore.
Meanwhile, “the northwest market town of Sa Pa is colourful and charming, providing the perfect oasis in the midst of a strenuous mountain trek or rice-paddy tour. The Gothic stone church at the centre of town is a bull’s-eye in the centre of shops and stalls, serving as a reminder of the town’s French missionary influence. Dine on Vietnamese or European-inspired cuisine downtown, and don’t miss the Saturday night "love market," one of the most potent- and strictest-single’s nights imaginable,” it said.
Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best is the annual award by Tripadvisor. The award is meant to be given to destinations whose hotels, restaurants and things-to-do received a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the community over a 12-month period.
Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in travel./.