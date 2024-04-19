Making news
Green growth – a pillar of Vietnam-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership
The Australian Government, through agencies and partners, have launched many official development assistance (ODA) projects in Vietnam, including those on climate change adaptation and clean energy infrastructure.
In June last year, it announced an 105 million AUD (67.5 million USD) aid package for sustainable infrastructure planning and private investment in clean energy infrastructure in Vietnam.
In August the same year, Australia announced another package worth 60.48 million AUD for climate change adaption in Vietnam's Mekong Delta, which has been hard hit by climate change, for the 2023 – 2034 period.
At the Australia-Vietnam Green Economy Summit on April 16, 2024, the two countries vowed to strengthen climate and energy cooperation to achieve emissions reduction targets and promote sustainability in the region.
The event was held as part of the Australia-Vietnam Green Economy Programme launched last year to foster collaboration between two governments and businesses in green economy.
In her remarks, Senator Jenny McAllister, Australia’s Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy, who is on a visit to Vietnam, said Australia was also willing to support Vietnam and Southeast Asia throughout their clean energy transformations.
“Cooperation is the key to unlocking economic opportunities for Australia and Vietnam as our countries and international partners undergo a clean energy transformation,” she said.
Australia, as a global leader in clean energy technology and sustainable finance, can assist Vietnam in its transition by providing expertise in these areas, according to McAllister.
In their joint statement on the elevation of their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership on March 7, Vietnam and Australia said “We will deepen our collaboration on climate adaptation and resilience, climate‑resilient agriculture, biodiversity conservation, marine science for sustainable development, plastic pollution reduction and food and water security, especially in the Mekong Delta, including through the Mekong-Australia Partnership.”
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), McAllister said “For Australia, this is the first time that we've included a green growth pillar as part of a comprehensive strategic partnership.”
She emphasised that Australia is keen to work in partnership with the Vietnamese Government, producers and local communities in the Mekong Delta to ease climate change impacts.
McAllister stressed that the two countries share the net-zero commitment by 2050, and Australia has put the commitment into legislation.
“You'll be on that same journey here in Vietnam, and we think there are lots of opportunities for the Australian Government and businesses to cooperate with the Vietnamese Government and businesses to make investments in technologies,” she said, noting Australia is willing to share its experience with Vietnam in the journey.
Asked about advantages for Vietnam in its transition to green economy and circular economy, the Senator said the country boasts young, energetic, skilled workforce, adding “I met some of Vietnamese businesspeople, they are capable and innovative.”
“We think that by having Australian businesses present, it'll provide opportunities for us to share skills, collaborate and partner, and build some of the technologies that will support Vietnam in this transition.”
Mentioning technology as core element to implement solutions towards net zero emissions, McAllister also emphasise the crucial role of a skilled workforce that understands technology and is capable of using it in a business context.
“Australia and Vietnam have often collaborated, with Australia offering education services to Vietnamese students,” according to the official./.