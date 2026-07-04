Government meeting reviews six-month performance, outlines tasks for second half

PM Le Minh Hung opens the meeting. Photo: VNA

The Government held its regular meeting for June and a teleconference with authorities of 34 provinces and cities nationwide on July 4 to look into the socio-economic situation in the first six months of 2026 and work out measures for the latter half to achieve this year’s targets, particularly the goal of double-digit economic growth.



The event was attended by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, along with leaders of ministries, ministry-level and central agencies, localities, as well as major enterprises.



In his opening remarks, PM Hung stated that during the first half of the year, Vietnam implemented the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, the resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo, and socio-economic development tasks amid a rapidly evolving regional and global landscape. Many new, complex, and unpredictable issues emerged; strategic competition among major powers became increasingly fierce; and geopolitical, non-traditional security, and climate change risks increased.



Particularly, he pointed out, conflicts in the Middle East disrupted trade and supply chains, negatively impacting security, triggering a decline in global trade, undermining growth prospects, causing macroeconomic instability, raising inflationary pressure, and leading to policy adjustments by major countries and partners, which have further destabilised global trade and growth.



Domestically, alongside the opportunities and advantages stemming from the renewed confidence and momentum following the success of the 14th National Party Congress, the country also faced numerous difficulties and significant pressure in ensuring macroeconomic stability, guaranteeing energy security, promoting growth drivers, and shifting the economic structure to secure fast and sustainable development.



Facing that fact, the Government, the PM, all-level authorities, sectors, and localities have concertedly and fruitfully carried out tasks and measures to improve leadership and governance efficiency, perform routine duties, and thoroughly resolve outstanding issues. At the same time, they have made timely and effective policy response to unexpected issues while implementing the strategic tasks under the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, and the directives of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo, according to the Government leader.



He underlined the leadership by the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat, especially directions from General Secretary and President To Lam; the support and close coordination of the National Assembly and agencies across the political system; along with the trust, joint efforts and determination of the entire political system, the public and the business community.



As a result, he assessed, the socio-economic situation in June, the second quarter, and the first six months of 2026 continued to show relatively positive progress, with many important outcomes achieved, creating momentum for fulfilling the tasks for the whole year.



PM Hung requested participants to analyse the context and situation in the first half, forecast the situation in the coming period, and propose comprehensive and holistic policy solutions. In particular, it is necessary to assess whether the achievements gained have fully lived up to the available potential and resources, and whether better performance could be delivered.



He stressed the need for a thorough review of existing shortcomings, limitations, difficulties and challenges, the implementation results of Conclusion No. 18 issued at the second session of the Party Central Committee, along with the tasks and responsibilities of all-level authorities and localities.



The PM also requested the tasks for the last six months be identified so as to secure double-digit growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability.



Particular attention should be paid to institutional issues that require further breakthroughs to create a stepping stone for fast and sustainable development. In addition, resources should be further unlocked and new drivers promoted, especially science – technology, innovation, and digital transformation, he added.



During the conference, officials are set to discuss the socio-economic situation in June and the second quarter of 2026; the allocation and disbursement of public investment capital; the implementation of the national target programmes; and the implementation of state budget-related tasks in the first six months. They will also review the performance of the Government and the PM, as well as preparations for the new school year 2026 – 2027.



General Secretary and President To Lam is expected to deliver a speech outlining important directions for the Government, ministries, sectors, and localities in the coming period./.