Making news
Government approves national action programme on women, peace, security
By 2030, the programme aims to increase the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women in the nation’s politics, diplomacy, defence, security, handling of non-traditional security challenges, and maintaining of international peace and security.
Its targets also cover the better prevention and response to gender-based violence, disasters, and non-traditional security challenges, the integration of gender perspectives into relief and recovery efforts, and the strengthening of international cooperation in the areas of women, peace, and security.
In pursuit of these goals, the programme sets forth specific tasks and solutions, including reviewing and improving mechanisms, policies, and laws to enhance the group’s related capacity and participation, as well as the effectiveness of gender-based violence prevention and response. It is also necessary to leverage support from international partners in implementing the programme./.