Global Vietnamese expertise drives competitive homegrown technologies

Associate Professor Ta Duc Tung, a robotics and information technology expert, and head of the Tung Laboratory at Keio University, Japan. Photo: Nguyen Tuyen/VNA

Tung’s studies sit right where digital fabrication, soft robotics and human-computer interaction meet, with a heavy emphasis on dexterous robotic hands, tactile sensing and AI built specifically for robots.



For Tung, a Vietnamese scientist deep in Japan’s advanced-tech world, the biggest gift overseas researchers can give isn’t simply handing over technology. It’s linking up knowledge, people and entire research ecosystems. His Keio lab is busy building soft robots, dexterous hands, tactile sensors and AI-driven robotic systems – the kind of core technology that will power the next generation of machines flexible enough to work across manufacturing floors, logistics chains and even hospital corridors.

He sees three clear ways to give back to Vietnam. The first is growing a pipeline of top-notch research talent by teaming up on undergraduate and graduate supervision, running specialised training courses, hosting workshops and fuelling academic exchanges between Vietnam and Japan. The second is the launch of joint research projects that throw Vietnamese teams straight into cutting-edge work instead of waiting to adopt technologies after they’ve already matured. The third is connecting Vietnamese companies with international labs so they can shape products that actually sell.

Tung has been working closely with Vietnamese universities for years, notably the Hanoi University of Science and Technology through joint studies, student mentoring and publishing together internationally. More and more Vietnamese graduate students and engineers now work directly inside his research in Japan, soaking up advanced methods they can carry back home.

His team is also building open data platforms and AI tools for robotics research, and he’s calling on Vietnamese research groups to jump in by sharing data and co-developing AI models for the wider scientific community.

The quality of Vietnamese students keeps climbing, Tung noted, and with the right research environment and stronger international ties, young scientists from Vietnam are fully capable of contributing to world-class projects.

When it comes to real-world use, the researcher pointed out that soft robotics can interact safely with humans and handle delicate or oddly shaped objects – a perfect fit for Vietnam’s needs. On farms, soft robots could pick fruits and vegetables and handle fragile produce that stiff industrial robots tend to damage. In health care, paired with tactile sensing, they could help with rehabilitation, assist in surgery and power devices for the elderly and those with disabilities.

In manufacturing, dexterous robotic hands could automate assembly work that still depends heavily on human labour. In disaster zones, soft robots and other adaptable systems could help with search-and-rescue missions and take on tasks in dangerous areas.

One of his lab’s newest pushes fuses AI with tactile sensing so robots don’t just “see” but actually “feel” much like a person would, a capability Tung said will be critical for putting robots to work in the real world.

Asked what matters most for building a workforce and research ecosystem, Tung pointed to two big things. “First, long-term investment in people is essential. Robotics and AI can’t deliver meaningful results in just a few years. We need stable research teams with long-term strategies and the autonomy to grow,” he said. “Second, interdisciplinary research must be encouraged. Modern robotics is no longer just mechanical engineering. It integrates electronics, advanced materials, AI and data science. Therefore, education and training models have to evolve toward a more interdisciplinary approach".

He also pushed for getting young scientists plugged into international research networks early, calling that the quickest way to build real research muscle and become part of the global scientific community.

Looking ahead, Tung wants to build long-term and sustainable cooperation with Vietnam by weaving research networks that connect Vietnamese universities with Keio and other international partners, opening more doors for Vietnamese students and researchers to work directly on global projects.

He also aims to ramp up joint doctoral supervision, student exchanges and the creation of joint labs focused on robotics, AI and smart manufacturing. On top of that, he’s eager to spark more joint R&D between Vietnamese companies and Japanese labs, laying the groundwork for globally competitive technologies that are genuinely “Made by Vietnam”./.