Global technology firms partner with Da Nang to develop AI infrastructure





A view of the conference. Photo: VNA

Co-organised by Renova Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the event brought together more than 100 government officials, technology experts, and business leaders.



Addressing the conference, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People's Committee Ho Quang Buu stressed that digital transformation, the digital economy, and innovation are key pillars of the city's growth model.



Da Nang currently has more than 53,000 digital technology professionals while all eligible public services are available online. The city aims to raise the digital economy's contribution to its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) to 27% in the coming years.



It has also introduced a single-window mechanism for AI and semiconductor projects to attract domestic and foreign technology companies, gradually building a competitive innovation ecosystem.



Buu said the conference would help strengthen partnerships in developing cloud computing infrastructure, expanding digital workforce training, promoting technology transfer, and implementing pilot AI applications in Da Nang.



He stressed that the city is committed to supporting businesses, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in digital transformation, AI adoption, and workforce development, with the goal of becoming a hub for innovation and AI development in central Vietnam.



During an open discussion session, experts and business representatives exchanged views on data governance, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and AI application models suited to Vietnam's practical conditions.



Eric Yeo, Country General Manager of AWS Vietnam, said Da Nang has one of Vietnam's most dynamic innovation ecosystems, supported by a highly skilled technology workforce, a forward-looking digital transformation strategy, and a business community ready to embrace AI and cloud computing.



He noted that the newly launched AWS Local Zone in Hanoi will enable Vietnamese businesses to deploy low-latency AI applications while meeting domestic data residency requirements and stringent security standards, helping accelerate the adoption of AI solutions in production and business operations.



Meanwhile, Doron Shachar, CEO of Renova Cloud, said AI is evolving from a supporting tool into autonomous AI agents capable of automating workflows and adapting to a wide range of real-world applications.



To fully capitalise on this technology, he stressed, businesses need a clear AI strategy, high-quality data, and robust technology infrastructure./.