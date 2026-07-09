Gia Lai steps up fight against IUU fishing through stricter enforcement, awareness

Border guards closely inspect and monitor "three-no" fishing vessels. Photo: Dinh Quan/VNA

Along its coastline, border guard units have strengthened controls at fishing ports and sea routes while coordinating with local authorities to ensure fishing vessels fully comply with regulations before leaving port.The Mui Tan border guard checkpoint under the Quy Nhon Port Border Guard Station has been designated a key checkpoint in the province's campaign against IUU fishing. Recently, officers and soldiers at the post have intensified patrols, inspections and control of fishing vessels entering and departing Quy Nhon port, focusing on checking vessel documents, crew members and the operation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS). Boats failing to meet legal requirements are not permitted to depart.Captain Le Van Hoa, head of the station, said VMS signals are verified before departure and again when vessels return. If a vessel loses its tracking signal for more than six hours, authorities conduct investigations to determine the cause.Since the beginning of 2025, Gia Lai's coastal border guard units have coordinated with relevant agencies to maintain 546 safe fishing teams comprising 2,267 vessels and 9,602 fishermen. These teams support each other at sea while helping detect and report violations of fisheries regulations.Authorities have also encouraged vessel owners to sign 6,230 commitments not to encroach on foreign waters, while organising 125 awareness-raising events attended by 5,875 vessel owners, captains and fishermen.According to Lieutenant Colonel Pham Bao An, deputy head of the operations division under the Gia Lai Border Guard Command, only vessels meeting all legal requirements are allowed to leave port. Public awareness efforts have also been accompanied by stricter penalties for violations to strengthen deterrence.One of the most significant changes has been the growing awareness among fishermen and their voluntary compliance. Most vessel owners now routinely check VMS equipment before sailing, maintain fishing logbooks and operate only within authorised fishing grounds. Many fishermen have also begun sharing information on IUU regulations with their peers, helping spread compliance throughout coastal communities.Since early 2025, no fishing vessels or fishermen from Gia Lai have been detained by foreign authorities. Nevertheless, local authorities continue to strengthen monitoring of high-risk vessels, trace seafood origins, review fishing logbooks and closely monitor fishing activities at sea.Colonel Tran Tien Hai, Commander of the Gia Lai Border Guard Command, said border guard units have been instructed to closely monitor vessels at high risk of violating IUU regulations and take firm action against repeat offenders. Authorities may confiscate vessels and coordinate with police and prosecutors to pursue criminal proceedings against vessel owners and captains in accordance with the law.He added that the province has mobilised maximum resources for the long-term fight against IUU fishing, deploying six coastal border guard stations, Border Guard Flotilla No. 2, nine control stations, three patrol vessels and eight specialised speedboats to strengthen surveillance, inspections and law enforcement at sea./.