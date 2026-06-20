German Bundestag Vice President visits Da Nang to strengthen cooperation

Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Hung (R) presents a gift to Bodo Ramelow, Vice President of the German Bundestag, in Da Nang on June 19, 2026. Photo: VNA

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed socio-economic cooperation between Da Nang and German localities, and discussed directions for strengthening ties in the coming period.Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Hung expressed his hope that Ramelow will continue supporting cooperation activities between Da Nang and German partners, particularly the state of Thuringia and the city of Chemnitz.He said Da Nang is seeking to deepen collaboration in exchanging human resources, building on the memorandum of understanding signed with Thuringia and existing networking activities launched in 2023 between the German state and the two local facilities, namely the Da Nang College of Food Industry and Da Nang University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy.The city welcomes the establishment and expansion of high-quality German language training centres to help students and workers enhance their qualifications and meet employment requirements in Germany, Hung shared.In addition, Da Nang hopes to sign further agreements on labour cooperation and vocational education with German localities and agencies to expand overseas vocational study programmes and facilitate the transfer of advanced training technologies.The municipal leader also called on Ramelow to encourage German businesses to invest in sectors aligned with Germany’s strengths and Da Nang’s development priorities, including high technology, semiconductor manufacturing, renewable energy, the green economy and digital transformation.Praising the city’s strong economic growth in recent years, Ramelow suggested that Frankfurt could serve as an appropriate German partner in Vietnam’s plan to develop its international financial centre in Da Nang, and pledged to support future connections.He added the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Vietnam stands ready to facilitate cooperation and support business engagement between the two sides.On education and training, the Bundestag Vice President highlighted vocational education as an area with significant potential for joint work. He suggested developing joint training programmes enabling graduates to obtain qualifications recognised in both Vietnam and Germany, creating broader employment opportunities for young people.During the visit, Ramelow and his delegation also toured the Don Bosco vocational school in Hoa Xuan ward and visited several German businesses operating in Da Nang.Germany is currently one of Da Nang’s leading partners in Europe, with cooperation spanning industry, research, science – technology, education and cultural exchange.Da Nang has established formal partnerships with Thuringia (2024) and Chemnitz (2026). The municipal administration has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Frankfurt Main Finance to exchange expertise on developing digital finance and financial technology.In 2025, Da Nang’s exports to Germany were estimated at 77.3 million USD while imports reached 138.6 million USD. The city currently hosts 24 German-invested projects with total registered investment of around 233.3 million USD./.