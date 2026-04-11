General Secretary To Lam signs regulation on political, ideological work within Party

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, has signed Regulation No. 19-QD/TW on political and ideological work within the Party.



The regulation sets out objectives, requirements and principles, as well as contents, methods, responsibilities of Party committees, organisations, officials and members, alongside mechanisms for inspection, supervision, commendation and handling of violations. It applies to all Party organisations and members across the political system.



It underscores that political and ideological work constitutes a top priority in Party building. It aims to strengthen political steadfastness, ethical standards, professional competence and the capacity to effectively respond to complex and evolving situations, while maintaining firm adherence to the Party’s goals, ideals and foundational principles. It also focuses on preventing and driving back political, moral and lifestyle degradation, as well as “self-evolution” and “self-transformation,” and safeguarding the Party’s political and ideological orientations in all activities.



At the same time, the regulation seeks to enhance the Party’s overall strength in political, ideological, organisational and personnel dimensions in order to reinforce its leadership capacity, governance effectiveness and credibility; maintain unity, integrity and exemplary conduct within the Party; consolidate public trust in the Party, the State and the socialist system; and ensure the Party’s absolute and comprehensive leadership over the State and society.



The regulation calls for building a healthy and transparent political and ideological environment, upholding discipline, promoting democracy alongside personal accountability, and emphasising the exemplary role of officials, particularly those in leadership positions. Political and ideological work must remain innovative, effective and forward-looking, creating unity within the Party and consensus in society as well as contributing to advancing national development goals.



It outlines four key principles, including taking the goal of steadfastly upholding, safeguarding and promoting the “four steadfast principles” as the guiding principle for action; strictly adhering to Party organisational rules, especially democratic centralism, criticism and self-criticism; proactively monitoring ideological trends, timely public opinion guidance, and making correct forecasts on international and domestic developments to provide timely political and ideological guidance within the Party and society; and being closely linked and seamlessly integrated with organisational and personnel work, internal political protection, inspection and supervision, mass mobilisation, and the practical implementation of political tasks.



In terms of content, it highlights the continued application and creative development of Marxism–Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought in line with Vietnam’s realities, alongside fostering Party culture, ethical standards and patriotism. It also promotes digital transformation and modern communication tools to enhance the effectiveness of ideological work, particularly in cyberspace.



The regulation took effect from April 8, 2026./.