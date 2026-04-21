General Secretary, State President praises ethnic minority lawmakers’ role in translating policies into practice

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, other leaders and ethnic minority lawmakers of the 16th legislature at the meeting on April 20. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam praised the role of National Assembly’s deputies from ethnic minority groups in translating policies into practice and overseeing their implementation at a meeting in Hanoi on April 20 between leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front with ethnic minority lawmakers of the 16th legislature.



The top leader emphasised that the Party consistently identifies great national unity as a strategic guideline and a decisive source of strength for all victories.



Over 15 NA terms spanning more than 80 years, ethnic minority deputies have grown steadily in both capacity and contribution, participating more actively in legislative work, oversight and decisions on major national issues, he noted.



He said that over the years, ethnic affairs and policies have continued to receive close attention from the Party and State, with the policy framework gradually improved in a more coordinated manner. Major orientations have been institutionalised in a timely fashion, creating an important foundation for the development of ethnic minority and mountainous regions.



National target programmes have helped mobilise and allocate resources more effectively, gradually improving infrastructure, enhancing living standards, promoting sustainable poverty reduction and narrowing development gaps.



He affirmed that ethnic minority deputies have played an increasingly active role in oversight, helping identify institutional bottlenecks and promoting policy improvements in line with practical conditions. Their role in policy-making, monitoring implementation and linking parliamentary debates with the realities of local communities has become more evident.



However, he pointed out that ethnic minority and mountainous areas remain among the most disadvantaged areas in the country, with significant development gaps.



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets with ethnic minority lawmakers of the 16th legislature. Photo: VNA

To meet development demands in the new stage, a more strategic, coordinated and practical approach to ethnic affairs and policies is required, he said.



The leader stressed the need to fundamentally renew thinking on ethnic affairs, encouraging ethnic minority deputies to actively reflect grassroots challenges and propose policies suited to the specific conditions of each locality and community.



Each proposal, he said, should stem from reality, be linked to practical implementation capacity and aim at concrete results. Ethnic affairs should also be considered in the national development strategy, with greater attention during policy discussions, decisions and oversight.



He called for continued improvements to the institutional framework to support development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions with greater grassroots voices in lawmaking, along with comprehensive development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, spanning infrastructure, livelihoods, health care, culture and digital transformation.



Greater emphasis should be placed on human development, creating opportunities for younger generations to study, grow and contribute to their localities, he emphasised.



General Secretary and President Lam urged ethnic minority deputies to enhance their representative role and participate more actively in policy formulation, from the early stages of drafting legislation, while strengthening oversight to ensure implementation achieves tangible results.



He asked the Ethnic Council of the National Assembly to further promote its strategic advisory role by proactively researching and proposing policies, increasing field surveys and promptly identifying institutional obstacles, particularly in the implementation stage.



He also stressed the need to complete support policies for the deputies.



The Party and State, he affirmed, remain confident that ethnic minority deputies will continue making important contributions to national development and strengthening the great national unity bloc.



On behalf of the NA Standing Committee and deputies, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man pledged to fully absorb the comprehensive and strategic guidance of the Party chief.



He stressed that the NA will continue to prioritise inclusive development and ensure that no one is left behind, while urging its agencies to swiftly institutionalise the Party’s policies so that ethnic policies directly support livelihoods and improve people’s living standards



He pointed to the need for stronger legislative reforms to ensure policies are precise, feasible and measurable, alongside stricter discipline and more effective oversight, while further improving the operations of the NA Ethnic Council and enhancing the role of ethnic minority deputies in reflecting the aspirations of voters, particularly in disadvantaged and mountainous regions./.