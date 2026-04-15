General Secretary and President of Vietnam holds talks with Chinese counterpart

A view of the talks. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam had talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing on Apirl 15 morning.



The meeting, part of the Vietnamese leader’s state visit to China, followed a welcome ceremony with the highest protocol reserved for heads of state at the Great Hall of the People.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam at the talks. Photo: VNA General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping at the talks. Photo: VNA Welcoming the Vietnamese leader and high-ranking delegation, the host warmly congratulated To Lam on his recent election as President of Vietnam by the 16th National Assembly. He appreciated his guest choosing China to visit first following the resounding success of the 14th National Congress of the CPV and the consolidation of state leadership positions, considering this as a demonstration of the high regard and top priority given by the Vietnamese Party and State in general, and General Secretary and President Lam in particular, to the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperation between China and Vietnam, as well as the strategic nature and high level of bilateral relations.



The Vietnamese leader sincerely thanked General Secretary and President Xi for the warm and thoughtful welcome, and for the strong support shown in various forms for the 14th National Congress of the CPV.



Announcing the new theoretical and practical highlights of the 14th National CPV Congress, General Secretary and President Lam emphasised that the new leadership of the Vietnamese Party and State wishes to work with their Chinese counterparts to continuously nurture the traditional friendship, promote the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Vietnam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.



He congratulated the Chinese Party, State, and people on their epoch-making achievements, and expressed confidence that China will successfully implement its 15th five-year Plan, achieve high-quality development and Chinese-style modernisation, successfully realise the "second centenary goal”, and continue to play an increasingly important role in the region and the world.



Vietnam always considers developing relations with China as a consistent policy, a strategic choice, and a top priority in its overall foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, he stated, affirming that Vietnam supports China's global initiatives on development, security, civilisation, and governance, and consistently implements the "one China" policy.

General Secretary and State President To Lam and General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping attend the signing ceremony for bilateral cooperation agreements. Photo: VNA

Once again congratulating the CPV on its successful 14th National Congress, General Secretary and President Xi highly valued and congratulated Vietnam’s outstanding achievements in socialism building and the Doi Moi (Renewal) process, which have opened up a new era of development for the country.



He emphasised that China supports Vietnam in steadfastly upholding the Party's leadership and promoting the building of socialism, affirming Vietnam is a priority direction in China's neighbourhood diplomacy.



The Chinese leader said he believes that under the leadership of the new CPV Central Committee, headed by General Secretary and President To Lam, Vietnam will successfully achieve the goals and tasks set forth by the 14th National Congress, and soon realise the two centenary goals, transforming Vietnam into a high-income and developed socialist-oriented nation.



The top leaders held in-depth and comprehensive discussions on their respective national situations, bilateral relations, and regional and international issues of mutual concern.



They expressed their satisfaction with the positive developments in bilateral ties in recent years. Notably, high-level strategic exchanges have become increasingly frequent; cooperation mechanisms have been more comprehensive, diverse, and trustworthy; and defence and security cooperation has evolved from exchanges to more substantive activities. Economic, trade, and investment ties, along with transport connectivity, have seen new breakthroughs, while local-level cooperation and people-to-people exchanges have remained vibrant. Coordination in multilateral frameworks has also grown closer.



Amid complex global developments, the two leaders affirmed that the two Parties and countries should further strengthen solidarity, enhance strategic trust, and promote policy connectivity, trade, infrastructure, and energy. They agreed to continue deepening and elevating Vietnam–China relations in the new phase, practically contributing to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.



Regarding future directions, they agreed to continue directing relevant agencies to adhere to the overarching “six major orientations”, maintain regular high-level exchanges, and promote the guiding role of Party-to-Party channels. They emphasised the need to expand substantive cooperation across sectors, reinforce the social foundation of bilateral ties, enhance close coordination at multilateral mechanisms, and better manage and resolve differences.



At the talks, the two leaders officially announced the launch of the “Vietnam–China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027,” agreeing to step up joint promotion activities, improve tourism infrastructure and services, and maintain each country’s position as a leading source of tourists for the other.



General Secretary and President Lam also proposed both sides consider visa exemptions for group tourists at designated destinations on a reciprocal basis.





He proposed that the two sides strengthen political trust and strategic coordination at a new level, step up high-level exchanges, and continue to promote the role and effectiveness of comprehensive cooperation across Party, Government, National Assembly/National People’s Congress, and Vietnam Fatherland Front/Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference channels.



The Party and State leader of Vietnam called for enhanced theory exchanges and cadre training, stronger substantive cooperation between key agencies, particularly in diplomacy, national defence, and public security, and the effective implementation of the ministerial-level “3+3” strategic dialogue mechanism. He also proposed increasing cooperation in security, defence industry, and military trade, along with support each other in successfully hosting APEC Year 2026 and 2027 in each country.



He further suggested elevating economic, trade, investment, and tourism ties to a new height to contribute to the realisation of each country’s development goals. Priority should be given to upgrading strategic infrastructure connectivity, especially railway, shifting from simple trade to deeper economic linkages, and associating bilateral trade with infrastructure, logistics, and market connectivity.



General Secretary and President Lam proposed that China open its market as wide as possible to Vietnamese goods and work toward balanced and heathy trade. He also called for stronger investment, technology transfer, development of supporting industries, and the establishment of complete production and supply chains in Vietnam, as well as coordination in building mechanisms to ensure strategic energy supply.



In addition, he emphasised expanding cooperation in education and training, science and technology, culture, people-to-people exchanges, and local-level cooperation, including providing more scholarships for Vietnamese students and boosting collaboration between leading universities of the two countries.



Agreeing with and highly valuing the proposals, General Secretary and President Xi suggested that the two sides further intensify political trust and strategic exchanges, maintain the tradition of high-level contacts, and bring into play the special role of Party-to-Party relations. He asked for in-depth exchanges of experience in the Party building and state governance, and for maximising the role of the ministerial-level “3+3” strategic dialogue on foreign affairs, national defence, and public security between Vietnam and China to firmly advance the socialist cause in both countries.



The host recommended the two sides effectively align the Belt and Road Initiative with the “Two Corridors, One Belt” framework, accelerate strategic infrastructure connectivity, and actively implement the three standard-gauge railway projects linking the two countries.



He welcomed the increasing export of high-quality Vietnamese goods to the Chinese market, and called for deeper cooperation in key sectors, stronger production and supply chain collaboration, and encouragement for Chinese enterprises to invest more in Vietnam.



The two countries should enhance policy coordination in science and technology, promote diverse people-to-people exchanges, actively implement global initiatives on development, security, civilisation, and governance, and jointly contribute to a stable, open and cooperative international environment while together promoting the socialist cause around the word as well as safeguarding peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond, the Chinese leader added.



At the talks, the two sides agreed to properly resolve differences and promote cooperation in line with the new level of Vietnam – China relations on the basis of international law, seriously comply with the consensus between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China on the implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and accelerate negotiations to soon finalise an effective and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



The top leader of Vietnam asked both sides to truly respect each other’s rights and legitimate interests and resolve differences through peaceful means in line with international law, especially the 1982 UNCLOS.



Following the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of cooperation documents across Party, public security, judicial, economic, science and technology, production and supply chain, social welfare, media, and local collaboration, reflecting the comprehensive outcomes of the visit.



At noon the same day, General Secretary and President Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam attended a state banquet hosted by Chinese General Secretary and President Xi and his spouse Peng Liyuan.



After the banquet, the Chinese leader and his spouse hosted a farewell tea reception for the Vietnamese leader and his spouse—a special form of high-level exchange reflecting the close, comradely and brotherly ties between leaders of the two Parties and countries.



In a warm and friendly atmosphere, they reviewed the traditional friendship, shared fond memories, discussed cultural features of each country, and spoke highly of the common perceptions and substantive outcomes achieved during the visit. They agreed to further advance the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Vietnam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance into a new era of development./.