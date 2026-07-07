From July 10: U25 visitors can experience Ba Na Hills to the fullest from just 500,000 VND

Illustrative image. Photo: VNA

A one-of-a-kind offer opening the door for young travellers to explore a “fairyland”

If planning a trip to Ba Na Hills used to be an expense that many young people had to think twice about, this summer is a different story. From July 10 to August 15, 2026, all visitors aged 25 and under (born in 2001 or later) who present a valid identification document such as a Citizen ID card, passport, VNeID electronic identification account, or driver's license (original copy), will be eligible for a special ticket price never before offered at the destination.

Specifically, the entrance ticket is reduced to only 500,000 VND, the entrance ticket plus lunch buffet combo is available for only 800,000 VND, and the entrance ticket combined with a dining voucher starts from just 750,000 VND. These exceptionally attractive prices allow visitors to enjoy a complete world-class journey on the summit of Chua Mountain, compared with the previous listed prices of 1,000,000 VND per entrance ticket, 1,300,000 VND for the entrance ticket + buffet combo, and 1,250,000 VND for the entrance ticket + dining voucher combo. Children under 1m in height continue to enjoy free admission under the general policy.

Visitors can begin purchasing tickets from July 9 in preparation for an unforgettable summer with friends.

The policy serves as a heartfelt invitation to young travel enthusiasts to discover the fairyland of Sun World Ba Na Hills without the barrier of travel costs. It is also an ideal opportunity for those who have never visited Ba Na to experience it for the first time, while for returning visitors, the promotion provides the perfect reason to come back and discover the exciting new experiences introduced this summer.

One ticket unlocks a world of premium experiences

With the promotional ticket in hand, young visitors can embark on a complete journey of discovery, beginning with the iconic cable car ride gliding over pristine forests, waterfalls and floating seas of clouds – an experience found at very few theme parks around the world. Upon reaching the summit, an enchanting fairyland unfolds before their eyes: the globally renowned Golden Bridge held aloft by giant stone hands above the clouds, the charming French Village reminiscent of a "mini Paris," the magnificent Moon Castle straight out of a fairy tale, and the cinematic Eclipse Square.

This is also the season when the sunflower fields at Suoi Mo and around Moon Castle burst into full bloom, creating brilliant golden backdrops that social media enthusiasts simply cannot miss. In addition, a series of internationally acclaimed performances such as After Glow, Malambo, and Love in the Sky energize the festive atmosphere every day and are included free of charge for all ticket holders.

This summer, Ba Na Hills is also creating a buzz with a range of brand-new experiences perfectly tailored to young visitors. Most notably, The Kingdom of Valor, jointly organised by Arena of Valor and Sun World Ba Na Hills, will take place from July 13 to July 26, 2026, featuring a variety of interactive activities. The event kicks off the celebration of Arena of Valor's 10th anniversary, marking a decade-long journey alongside millions of Vietnamese gamers. The summit of Ba Na promises to become a gathering point for gaming enthusiasts, where the world of Arena of Valor steps beyond the screen and blends into the majestic fairyland of Sun World Ba Na Hills.

Another highlight not to be missed is the newly launched Interactive Light Art exhibition. Under the theme "Origin", the attraction takes visitors through seven mesmerising zones created using advanced photoelectric sensing technology, where light transforms with every step and every touch, delivering a multisensory experience unlike any other in Vietnam.

For thrill-seekers, the Alpine Coaster remains an unmissable attraction, offering exhilarating rides through spectacular mountain scenery. Fantasy Park – one of Vietnam's largest indoor amusement parks – is also ready to satisfy entertainment lovers with hundreds of attractions spanning every level of excitement, from gentle fun to adrenaline-filled adventures.

In addition to the special ticket policy, young visitors' journey to Ba Na this summer is further "upgraded" with a range of accompanying promotions. Through a partnership between the destination and Grab, visitors will receive a 20% discount, up to 100,000 VND per trip, on every GrabCar ride to Ba Na Hills, making the journey from downtown Da Nang to the foot of the mountain more convenient and economical than ever.

Moreover, guests enjoying buffet dining between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM at Four Seasons, Taiga, and Arapang restaurants will receive one 50,000 VND coupon. This small but valuable coupon can be redeemed for Alpine Coaster tickets, Indoor Climbing tickets, or food and beverage purchases at outlets displaying the "Buffet+" symbol throughout the destination, including the newly opened renowned French bakery Eric Kayser, offering young visitors the chance to enjoy a satisfying meal while unboxing yet another new experience without spending much more.

From its unprecedented promotional ticket prices to carefully curated art, entertainment, and culinary experiences, Sun World Ba Na Hills continues to affirm its position as one of Asia's leading destinations – not only for family holidays, but also as an ideal playground for a dynamic young generation eager to explore and always ready to create their next million-view photo./.