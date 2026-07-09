French runner touched by Vietnamese hospitality on cross-country journey

An article about the inspiring story of Joal Paillaud, published in the French daily Sud Ouest on July 8, 2026. Photo: VNA



Paillaud spent more than a month running through forests, mountains and the rugged terrain of northwestern Vietnam as part of his cross-country journey.



He set off in June from the Lung Cu Flag Tower in the northern province of Tuyen Quang carrying only a backpack. Having completed the first stage of the expedition, he said the journey has gone on schedule and that he has remained in good physical condition.



Looking back on his first weeks in Vietnam's northern mountains, Paillaud described the experience as "extraordinary". Although he had heard about the hospitality of the Vietnamese people before arriving, he said the reality has far exceeded his expectations.



One of the most dramatic moments came when he became lost for more than a day in the forest of the Hoang Lien National Park near Sa Pa. After hours of searching for a way out, he activated his emergency beacon while his family in France prepared to contact the French Embassy in Hanoi. Just then, he encountered local residents who guided him safely back to the trail.



Alongside that incident were many simple encounters that left a lasting impression. After covering 1,000 km, he said what he remembers most is not the difficult mountain roads, but the genuine smiles, generosity and kindness of the Vietnamese people, many of whom invited him to stay overnight.



Earlier this week, Paillaud arrived in Hanoi, and is now heading south along Vietnam's coast via Ninh Binh to Mui Ne, where he will complete his approximately 4,200km journey across the Southeast Asian country.



According to French newspaper Sud Ouest, Paillaud regularly shares updates on social media, where many followers have been cheering him on throughout the journey./.